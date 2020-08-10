Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions because of a wildfire. The entire canyon is closed from the main Glenwood Springs exit at 116 eastbound and westbound at exit 133, the Dotsero exit in Eagle County.
The blaze is being called the Grizzly Creek Fire because of its close proximity to the rest area and creek where the fire started. Evacuations have been ordered for the Grizzly Creek and Bair Ranch areas, but no evacuation order has been given for the No Name area, where a large number of homes are located.
On Monday afternoon, he Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center reported that smoke jumpers and several large air tankers were ordered to the fire which officials estimated was at approximately 150 acres by 2:50 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is recommending that travelers find alternate routes due to the fire. For I-70 westbound travelers, detouring through Steamboat Springs via Silverthorne on Highway 9 and Highway 40, or Highway 131 at the Wolcott exit are options. Travelers would then take southbound Highway 13 at Craig.
For eastbound motorists, the same route taking northbound Highway 13 at Rifle is one option. From Grand Junction, motorists can take Highway 50 through Montrose to Poncha Springs, then northbound Highway 285.
CDOT said that commercial vehicles are not allowed on Highway 13 due to construction. CDOT also said that motorists should not use Cottonwood Pass that links the Roaring Fork Valley to Gypsum, due to fire activity
This is the second I-70 closure in less than a week caused by a wildfire near Glenwood Springs. On Aug. 6, a fire between mile posts 109 and 114 prompted the interstate to be closed.