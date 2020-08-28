For much of the summer, roadwork on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was on schedule to finish sooner than expected.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors presented by 2020, the renovation of I-70 inside the canyon, a $15.7 million project that began in February, road crews were on pace for an early Autumn finish.
Those plans, of course, were dashed when the Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10.
“The surface improvements project includes critical safety enhancements that contribute to a strong multi-modal transportation system for Colorado,” said Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Elise Thatcher. “The prominence of this connection in our transportation network was further underscored by the effects of the closure and reaffirms the importance of consistent care and attention to the roadway... Before the fire closure, a portion of the newly paved westbound deck was open to the public and the project team had received several comments remarking on the significant improvement of the driving surface.”
Once the fire hit the canyon, CDOT announced the closure of I-70 through that stretch. The closure lasted two weeks until the road was reopened with safety limitations Monday.
Work on the projects was suspended as fire personnel battled the blaze. The fire, which is 61% contained at 32,302 acres, also caused burn damage, as well as rockslide damage, to the interstate that will require workers’ attention.
Fortunately, when the road reopened this week, construction started up again. The project should be completed by its original deadline, October.
“To support a safe work site, CDOT and the incident management team have a working plan in place should we need to quickly clear the canyon due to weather concerns or other events,” Thatcher said. “Separate from the Glenwood Canyon surface improvements project, Xcel Energy is also working in Glenwood Canyon to repair and replace damaged power lines and structures. That work includes helicopter operations requiring intermittent 15-minute traffic holds for both eastbound and westbound traffic. It is anticipated that work will be completed in September.”
The project, as well as the aftermath of the fire, might be inconvenient for travelers now, but the project’s rewards should be felt long-term.
Once the project is successfully implemented, annual roadwork in the canyon and ensuing traffic jams should be things of the past.
“Polyester concrete overlay is the primary construction activity for this project,” Thatcher said. “Upgrading this section of roadway will minimize the need for annual repairs as this road surface application is more durable and has a significantly longer lifespan than asphalt. This project will provide an improved driving surface and help ensure the longevity and safety of our infrastructure.”