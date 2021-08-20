After the recent storms dropped a huge amount of rain on Glenwood Canyon, crews are encouraged by how well the area fared.
The canyon experienced continuous rainfall Thursday night with rain gauges showing three inches of rainfall in some areas. Despite the heavy rain, crews were able to get the road open by 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The heavy rains only resulted in some minor slides near mile points 120 and 130, according to CDOT. Crews finished clearing the slide areas around 4:45 a.m.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials say that crews continue to monitor weather forecasts and a safety closer of the canyon could be implemented again.
Motorists should plan for slower speeds and congestion through the canyon, a CDOT news release said. A temporary one-lane configuration is set up at mile post 123.5.
Initial readings from the Blue Gulch wall monitors show that it appears to be stable. CDOT personnel will continue to monitor flood watches and warnings for traffic control points when needed, according to the release.
Maintenance crews will be stationed at the two closure points along I-70 in Dotsero and Glenwood Springs, allowing for a quick closure of the interstate if weather worsens. In the event that a Flash Flood Warning is issued, maintenance crews at the two closure points will close the interstate.
Crews will continue to monitor the mudslide area. Drivers should be prepared for an extended closure should there be another mud slide or slide materials blocking the roadway that will need to be cleared before reopening, according to the release.
In the event of a closure, digital message boards will display the closure points and the recommended detour. The detour will be the same as when the canyon originally closed.
Teams from Denver and Pueblo consisting of tandem dump trucks and vac-trucks were mobilized to oversee continued clean-up operations in the canyon.
Lawrence Construction Company was the bidder selected to perform emergency work in the canyon. It plans to begin construction work in the canyon on Monday.