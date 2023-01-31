Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was opened to traffic late Monday night after a semi-truck accident closed both lanes around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
Colorado Department of Transportation worked throughout the day and into the night to clear the wreckage from a semi-truck that crashed on the snow-slick highway and crashed through the westbound guardrail. The cab of made contact with the lower eastbound lanes.
Westbound lanes were reopened at 10:20 p.m. and the eastbound lanes reopened at 11:44 p.m.
This was the third crash in the canyon involving a semi-truck in four days that has resulted in the closure of I-70 through the canyon.
CDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions and possible closures during the winter season. Travel updates and alters are available at www.cotrip.org.
ORCHARD MESA POOL TIMELINE PROPOSED
The city of Grand Junction announced Tuesday the parties that operate the Orchard Mesa Pool — the city, Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51 — are working on a proposal that would keep the pool open for the next several years.
According to the city, April, 2026 has been proposed as an end date for the agreement.
The agreement is currently under review by Mesa County and the school district, according to a press release.