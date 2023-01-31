Glenwood Canyon truck crash

Colorado Department of Transportation photo

A semi-tractor trailer crash on Monday morning closed Glenwood Canyon.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was opened to traffic late Monday night after a semi-truck accident closed both lanes around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Colorado Department of Transportation worked throughout the day and into the night to clear the wreckage from a semi-truck that crashed on the snow-slick highway and crashed through the westbound guardrail. The cab of made contact with the lower eastbound lanes.

