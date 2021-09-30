Crews are on track to have Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon open at full capacity by the time the winter season starts, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Glenwood Canyon was closed for about five hours Wednesday and a planned closure Wednesday night was postponed because of weather concerns about flash flooding on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
According to CDOT Northwest Region Communications Director Elise Thatcher, a flash flood warning prompted Wednesday morning’s closure.
The rain led to one small mud slide in the canyon, Thatcher said, but the road wasn’t impacted and the canyon was able to open following the expiration of the flash flood warning just after 1 p.m.
CDOT had planned to close the canyon Wednesday night and Friday night to move the eastbound lanes farther away from where work is taking place, Thatcher said, but because of weather concerns the closures will now be Friday and Sunday.
Crews are currently preparing to rebuild the outer wall on the eastbound lanes, Thatcher said, which was damaged in flash floods in late July.
“Making sure we get drivers further away from that prep will help get the work done safer and faster,” Thatcher said.
There could be more closures as construction progresses through the fall, Thatcher said, but those will happen at night and not more than one night in a row.
Despite confidence the work will be done by Gov. Jared Polis’s stated goal of before ski season, Thatcher said there’s no guarantee weather won’t continue to impact the road.
It depends on how much rain the canyon gets at any time, Thatcher said, although CDOT will do its best to mitigate any weather effects that come about.
She noted some of the rockfall fencing put in place following the Grizzly Creek Fire has already helped with keeping debris of the road.
“With Glenwood Canyon you never know,” Thatcher said.
Meanwhile, work continues on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, with closures weekday mornings and afternoons through Little Blue Creek Canyon expected unto late 2022.
“We’re still working away,” Kathleen Wanatowicz, the project’s public information officer, said.