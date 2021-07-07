Glenwood Canyon was once again closed last weekend for an extended period of time after multiple mudslides buried the roadway Saturday afternoon.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, at 3:05 p.m. Saturday the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Glenwood Canyon.
While CDOT crews were clearing the canyon of vehicles, according to the release, at 3:20 p.m. a debris slide occurred in the area of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
That slide was followed by four additional slides in the burn scar area, according to the release.
The slides covered hundreds of feet of roadway and were as much as 9 feet deep, CDOT said.
Non-local traffic was diverted around the canyon through Steamboat Springs, Craig and West Rifle.
According to CDOT, the alternate route through Craig and Steamboat Springs takes about 2.5 additional hours of travel time.
One westbound lane was reopened about 5 a.m. Sunday, and east and westbound lanes were opened by about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Monday, CDOT put a safety closure in place on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon from about 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. because of a flash flood warning. There were no debris flows during the flash flood warning, according to CDOT, so the road was reopened Monday evening.
The holiday weekend was the second straight weekend of closures in Glenwood Canyon because of debris slides.
Glenwood Canyon was first closed to motorists June 26 following a slide, and closed again June 27-28 after an additional slide.
According to CDOT, motorists who are stuck waiting for a road to be cleared of debris should not leave their vehicles unless absolutely necessary, and should never stand in the median.