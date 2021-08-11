GLENWOOD CANYON — As Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department Executive Director Shoshana Lew walked along the dusty westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday, their conversation inevitably turned to a gaping hole in the eastbound lanes that has been a key reason the road remains closed.
"That's a pothole from hell," Polis said.
"Pothole from hell — it sure is," Lew agreed.
Minutes later, Polis delivered what is heavenly news for motorists and communities inconvenienced since July 29 by the highway's closure through the canyon due to debris flows following heavy rains. The state hopes to get that "pothole" filled and get I-70 reopened to two-way traffic on Saturday.
"As long as we have dry weather we should be able to open Saturday afternoon," Polis said.
Significant rains in the canyon could set back that timeline, and at least some rain is in the forecast for the Glenwood Springs area between now and the weekend. Heavy rains this summer have brought down mud and debris onto the highway from slopes that were burned last year during the Grizzly Creek Fire in the canyon.
Even with a Saturday reopening, I-70 will be experiencing its longest closure in the canyon ever. Last summer's two-week closure due to the fire had been the longest, and the highway also has endured shorter closures due to rockfall over the years.
COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE
Still, state officials didn't know until recent days whether an even longer closure might be required. It was only after crews were able to remove debris by the hundreds of truckloads from several locations in the canyon that engineers were able to better inspect the underlying highway for damage.
"Until we were able to get that clear we really didn't know what was going on," Keith Stefanik, CDOT's deputy chief engineer, said during Wednesday's tour in the canyon by state officials and media.
With debris flows having altered the Colorado River's flow in parts of the canyon, in at least one case pushing it up against the bike path beside the highway, engineers also had to ensure the river wasn't scouring the eastbound highway infrastructure and causing structural damage.
As it turns out, Polis said the main reason I-70 remains closed is due to the damage in the one area where the hole was left in what had been eastbound lanes. That area is called Blue Gulch, just east of the Shoshone hydroelectric power plant. He said there "literally is no road" left in the eastbound lanes, and the westbound deck also suffered significant damage.
However, crews hope to temporarily fill the hole and repave the eastbound lanes by the weekend. Likewise, despite structural damage on the south shoulder of the westbound lanes, CDOT officials say the right lane, on the north side, can safely be reopened to traffic.
Traffic will be restricted to just one lane in each direction on I-70 in the Blue Gulch area. Otherwise, it is to be reopened to two lanes in each direction. But motorists can expect periodic, generally short closures in other areas of the canyon in coming weeks as work continues to clean up the mud and debris and is undertaken to make more permanent repairs to the highway.
FURTHER BURN SCAR ASSESSMENT
During his visit to the canyon Wednesday, Polis had the opportunity to ask a U.S. Forest Service official about what revegetation and structural measures might be taken to reduce debris flows in the future and better protect the highway from them.
Greg Rosenmerkel, an engineering, minerals and fleet staff officer for the White River National Forest, told Polis the agency is pursuing authorization to bring out a second Burned Area Emergency Response team to evaluate the fire burn scar. One such team did an immediate analysis last summer of the damage done by the fire and possible response measures, and Rosenmerkel told Polis the Forest Service is trying to bring out a larger team with greater experience.
While vegetation in some areas burned in the canyon is coming back on its own, other areas burned with such severity that the soil is sterile, with its nutrients burned away, and the scorched soil also is hydrophobic, meaning water flows over it rather than soaking in. That makes successfully reseeding such areas a challenge.
"We're not throwing our hands up. There's a few things we can try," Rosenmerkel told Polis about possible further burn-scar response measures.
The debris flows in the canyon aren't entirely fire-related, but also reflect the sheer volume of rain that fell — at one point more than an inch in 15 minutes, Rosenmerkel said. He noted that the rain also resulted in debris flows in other areas in the region that hadn't been subject to wildfire, such as up Colorado Highway 133 south of Carbondale.
"Even in those places we've had slides that we've never seen before," he said.
He said the rain was considered a 500-year rain event, whereas engineers typically design projects with 100-year events in mind. The heavy rain fell on soil already saturated, making for avalanche-like conditions, Rosenmerkel said.
Polis views both drought-fueled wildfires like the three largest in Colorado history last year, and this year's heavy rains that fell on last year's fire scar in Glenwood Canyon, as signs of something bigger going on, weather-wise.
"With the changing climate we're facing more extreme weather conditions," he said.
He said Colorado needs to be ready for more extreme conditions involving things such as fires and floods, focusing on infrastructure resiliency.
'HARD CONVERSATION' ON DETOUR
Part of CDOT's response to the I-70 closure when it comes to making the state transportation system more resilient to highway closes in the canyon has focused on looking at alternate detour routes. It is asking for $50 million in emergency funds from the federal government that it may use for paying for studying, and building, improvements to the Cottonwood Pass route outside Glenwood Springs. That route consists of Garfield and Eagle county roads and has been seeing considerable use as a detour despite being unpaved, steep and narrow in spots.
The route was considered for as a possible I-70 route decades ago before the decision was made to build the highway in Glenwood Canyon. Garfield, Eagle and CDOT officials met this week to discuss the idea of possible improvements to it. With some Garfield residents along the current route already concerned about the level of detour traffic the route is seeing, Garfield Commissioner John Martin indicated a lack of interest in improving the road to a level where it could accept commercial traffic. Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said he'd hoped such traffic would be considered for the road to make it a more regionally useful detour due to the economic impacts of an I-70 shutdown.
Lew said Wednesday that this week's meeting about possible Cottonwood Pass improvements would be just one of many, and that she thinks everyone's more open to having a conversation about it given the situation with I-70.
"But it's going to be a hard conversation," she said.
She said all planning regarding any work on the pass would have to be in coordination with the two counties with jurisdiction over that route.
"We're not going to get ahead of them in terms of talking about what it looks like," she said.