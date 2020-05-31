As the eight-month Glenwood Canyon surface improvement project continues this summer, travelers heading down Interstate 70 should expect be stopped periodically next week.
Westbound travelers should be prepared for 30 minute delays during work hours until mid-June. The delays will be intermittent Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
Eastbound travelers should plan for single 20-minute traffic holds on June 1 and June 8 with one planned each day. The holds will occur at the east entrance of the No Name Tunnel and are scheduled to take place between noon and 2 p.m., CDOT reports.
The planned traffic holds will allow crews and contractors to stage equipment for work in the No Name Tunnel, according to CDOT.
The single lane of traffic in each direction between the Hanging Lake Tunnel and the No Name Tunnel is expected to continue through October.
DAILY SENTINEL TO REOPEN OFFICE TO PUBLIC
The Daily Sentinel is reopening its office after being closed to the public during the COVID-19 stay-at-home and safer-at-home time.
This includes the offices for The Nickel and Grand Junction Media’s radio operations as well.
The office will open Monday through Friday with its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, June 1.
We ask that if you visit the office that you please wear a mask when interacting directly with Grand Junction Media associates in the building and be conscious of social distancing.
As always, people can contact the Sentinel at 970-242-5050 and the customer service staff can answer your questions or take care of your requests.