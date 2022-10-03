The Colorado Department of Transportation announced traffic holds for Glenwood Canyon starting tomorrow.
Work includes safety-critical helicopter and rockfall operations in the canyon Tuesday through Thursday.
Traffic holds for motorists on Interstate 70 will be necessary to allow crews to safely conduct work. The traffic holds are anticipated to be the last round for the 2022 emergency repairs.
The project and rockfall work are a continuation of emergency repairs carried out since major debris flows damaged I-70 in 2021.
This week’s closures are contingent on the weather forecast.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will conduct necessary rock scaling next to the highway at mile point 123.7. Workers will clean out rockfall debris that has accumulated above a fence in this location on the north side of the highway.
Crews will also install a temporary rockfall barrier, using super sacks, to protect the roadway during debris clearing operations. If the clearing goes smoothly, it is possible impacts to eastbound traffic will be reduced.
On Thursday, crews will use a helicopter to fly debris flow fence material to the steep canyon slope above mile point 123.5 Blue Gulch.
The material is essential to build two fences above the section of I-70 where the roadway was most heavily damaged during the 2021 debris flows.
Helicopter operations will also allow crews to place ring net and anchor systems, and also safely remove heavy equipment used to conduct the first round of work in that location.
During both helicopter and rockfall operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic in both directions. During helicopter operations, traffic will be held for 30 minutes to protect the traveling public and provide a safe work zone for crews, a CDOT news release said.
During rockfall work, traffic will be held in both directions for 20 minutes. In both cases, crews will then release the queue of motorists lined up at the closure points.
Once the queue is cleared, crews will hold traffic again. Holds will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Glenwood Canyon recreation path between the Shoshone Power Plant (exit 123) and the Hanging Lake Rest Area (exit 125) will also be closed during the operations.
The current phase of the emergency relief project is being undertaken to provide mitigation measures for future geohazard events, the release said.
Work on the project includes: rock scaling, traffic control, debris barriers, gabion baskets, excavation, and pier protection. Work is anticipated to be complete later this fall.
Midwest Rockfall Inc. is the contractor on the geohazard mitigation project.
Lawrence Construction is the contractor on the continuation of repairs to I-70.