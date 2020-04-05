The headlines blare across the page: “Cases surpass 1 million”; “High unemployment”; “Stay home!”; “Teddy bears taking over the world!”
Teddy bears?
If staying at home has become unbearable, it’s time to take a walk into the wilds of your neighborhood and go hunting for bear — teddy bear, that is. These cuddly childhood comfort companions — of all shapes and sizes — are popping up in Grand Valley windows in a global event known as “Teddy Bear Hunts.”
The fun, social-distancing-safe scavenger hunt activity for children (young and young at heart) is inspired by the 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by United Kingdom poet and author, Michael Rosen.
The first lines of the book and the song, geared toward preschool children, begins:
”We’re going on a bear hunt
We’re going to catch a big one
What a beautiful day!
We’re not scared.”
Families at home in communities around the world are putting teddy bears in their windows for children to find on daily walks, and drawing comfort in troubled times from the line: “we’re not scared.”
In an interesting twist, it was reported last month that the book’s author was suffering from “suspected coronavirus.” The hospitalized Rosen detailed his symptoms in a Twitter post noting “… icy hands, hot head. Freezing cold sweats. Under the covers for bed-breaking shakes …”
Rosen’s wife tweeted earlier this week that the 73-year-old “Michael is still poorly but continuing to improve,” but as the hashtag #GetWellSoonMichael began to trend on Twitter, the worldwide sightings of stuffed bears and other wild animals exploded.
Grand Junction mom, Amber Wright, was inspired to create the Teddy Bears of the Grand Valley Facebook page after following a discussion on the Mutual Aid Facebook page, she said in a phone interview.
She launched the local page on March 24.
“I created the group to give it structure, but people are doing their own posting,” she said.
After requesting to join the Facebook page, members are then encouraged to post photos and their cross streets (not the exact address — remember, it’s a scavenger hunt).
Wright was previously working in a preschool and tutoring, but is now following the stay-at-home orders with her 7-year-old and two toddlers.
“We are finding things to do,” she said, “but it’s an adjustment for them just like it is for us,” she said.
Wright and her children haven’t had the opportunity to walk their neighborhood looking for the animals because flu symptoms have kept them isolated and indoors.
“The 7-year-old is doing his projects for school online and sometimes we go on drives — a drive is good for us. That’s why I thought it would be good to have something for the kids to be looking for. I know other people go on walks. It might be in a week or so before we can do that,” she said.
Another member of the Mutual Aid group, Brenda Erekson, created a Google map that — using bear paw print icons— notes where the critters are located in the Grand Valley.
Not only are teddy bears gracing front-facing windows, but all sorts of wild stuffed animals are on going on display in a variety of creative settings, turning the adventure into a walking safari as children learn all about animals as they go.
The “Teddy Bear Hunt Map for Grand Junction & Surrounding Areas” is at https://bit.ly/2wFIo7a.
To add your bear or other animal to the map go to https://forms.gle/62U3xEcyNPA9Yva48.