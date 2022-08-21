Tinker Duclo slips four conference championship rings onto her fingers in her office at Colorado Mountain College’s Rifle campus, and it helps take her back to some magical years in the 1990s when she was a member of standout women’s basketball teams at the University of Colorado.
Playing under legendary CU coach Ceal Barry during the 1993-94 to 1996-97 seasons, Duclo, then Tinker Jacobs, was part of teams that played in three Big 8 tournament conference championships her first three seasons, winning two, and won a conference tournament championship her last season after the team began playing in the Big 12.
The team made the NCAA tournament all four of those seasons, reaching the Sweet Sixteen bracket three times and advancing one of those times to the Elite Eight.
“It was an absolutely amazing experience,” Duclo, dean at the Rifle campus, remembers with a smile.
Yet there is more to the story of Duclo’s time on those teams, something she is quick to acknowledge and speak about. It involves disappointment, regarding one heart-breaking night when her team narrowly missed its chance to advance to the Final Four, but even more so, for Duclo, regarding the fact that she saw precious little playing time during her entire college career, on a team so stacked with talent.
“It was hard not to play. I think that difficulty is as just as much a part of me as all the victory and glory,” she said.
Coming to terms with that disappointment, and moving beyond it, have proven formative to Duclo’s life.
The experience gives her an extra level of empathy for students arriving at her campus dealing with setbacks and challenges in life that are far bigger than anything one might experience on a basketball court.
“With everything in life there definitely are the moments of glories and victories, but woven in and interspersed are tough times, which take a lot of different forms,” Duclo said.
She said people “are every moment trying to do their best,” and that it’s wonderful to be working at a college, helping people take the next steps to build a better life for themselves, their families and communities.
HOOP YEARS
Duclo said she took up basketball a little late, in middle school. She said she always had been a tomboy who played sports such as kickball and football with boys, and in high school honed her basketball skills playing with guys in pickup games.
She grew up in Golden and Arvada and attended Holy Family High School in Denver through her sophomore year, after which she attended Boulder High School, where she played on teams that finished second and third in state tournaments.
She got a scholarship to attend CU and play there, and was only a sophomore when the team made the Elite Eight in the 1994-95 season. In a game against the University of Georgia in Iowa City, with a few minutes to go, all signs pointed to CU winning and advancing to the Final Four, Duclo said, but Georgia came back to win.
Duclo recalls watching the Georgia players putting on their Final Four hats and jumping around and celebrating.
She said she and her teammates still remember the feeling in the CU locker room after the game.
Duclo remains good friends with her CU teammates, and reunited with many of those from that 1994-95 season for a 25-year anniversary just before the pandemic. These days, team members acknowledge their accomplishments that season, she said.
“But if you’re a competitor you still want to win,” she said, referring back to the stinging loss to Georgia.
On an individual level, Duclo, as a competitive, successful athlete in high school, had expected more of the same in college, so mostly sitting on the bench rather than playing was quite an adjustment.
“It was perhaps one of my early lessons, (for) my little young self, that things don’t always turn out the way you expect them to, and what do you do with your disappointment,” she said.
She said that despite that disappointment, she worked to be a good teammate, practicing and working out hard and supporting her fellow players on the court and off.
“I think I learned the importance of being there for your teammates, of being a part of something bigger, working hard, regardless of the outcome.”
FUELED BY DEJECTION
Duclo said being a part of championship teams taught her about discipline and the power of common goals. She said she also was inspired by the excellence that surrounded her on the team, but fueled by the dejection about her limited playing time.
In what later blossomed into an interest in working in higher education, she focused on academics more, realized she really liked learning, and started getting really good grades.
She was even honored her senior year by receiving first-team scholar-athlete honors in the Big 12.
Not necessarily contributing on the floor as a basketball player, she looked to contribute other ways at CU, volunteering at a preschool and initiating a canned food drive.
She also discovered a love for travel by participating in a Semester at Sea academic and travel program she thinks she might not have decided to do had she been a starter on the team.
That experience inspired her to set, and accomplish, a goal of traveling to 25 countries by age 25.
Duclo later took up racing in triathlons. Now 47, she runs less these days but still consistently swims and bikes.
“I don’t sit still every well,” said Duclo, who no longer plays basketball, saying she prefers engaging in other activities like hiking, biking and doing things with her two daughters, ages 14 and 11, who also are avid swimmers.
Duclo’s husband, Jay, is a band teacher, now at Riverside Middle School in New Castle, after previously teaching band in Ridgway and Cedaredge.
Duclo notes with a grin that her husband points out to her that band is a great team sport, in that everybody gets to participate.
Duclo worked at CMC in differing capacities before becoming dean in Rifle in 2019. Showing a visitor around the campus building, she points to things she hopes make it a welcoming place, such as a pantry offering free food, which is run in cooperation with a nonprofit organization.
Duclo said a focus at the campus is providing training for essential workers such as teachers, first responders and health care workers. She has learned to speak Spanish, and said the campus is working to provide services in both English and Spanish to provide academic pathways for lots of different people.
‘A LENS FOR THE UNDERSERVED’
Carrie Hauser, CMC’s president and CEO, said of Duclo, “I think for certain she’s always got a lens for the underserved, the people that have not had opportunity.”
Hauser said CMC has a mission of being an open door for everyone. Duclo “takes it several steps beyond that. It’s just the way that her mind is wired,” Hauser said.
Hauser, who has an athletic background herself and marvels at Duclo having been a member of those successful CU teams, said Duclo is kind of a quiet, behind-the-scenes leader who works hard to become a student of whatever topic she is working on and bring data to the table.
”If Tinker kind of weighs in on one of our leadership team meetings, people really listen,” Hauser said.
Duclo said college can be scary for people, and it can be hard for people to come through the doors at her campus for the first time, but they do it. Chances are that their first paper or exam result won’t be terrific, but they come back and try again, stepping out of their comfort zone, she said.
That’s something Duclo reflected on once when a phlebotomy student approached her, asking if she’d be willing to have her blood drawn so the student could practice her skills.
“I’m a big baby when it comes to needles,” Duclo said.
Her first response was to tell the student no, but she later changed her mind and agreed to participate, thinking of the many bigger challenges she sees students deal with.
“Life is scary. There are things that are not comfortable, but come on, don’t be a baby,” she said she thought to herself.
She added, “The students constantly I guess embolden and inspire me. Some of them have tough lives, and, circling back to the disappointment not being able to play (much basketball at CU), there’s a lot of other disappointments in life that are significantly harder than that that people are overcoming on a daily basis.”