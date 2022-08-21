Tinker Duclo slips four conference championship rings onto her fingers in her office at Colorado Mountain College’s Rifle campus, and it helps take her back to some magical years in the 1990s when she was a member of standout women’s basketball teams at the University of Colorado.

Playing under legendary CU coach Ceal Barry during the 1993-94 to 1996-97 seasons, Duclo, then Tinker Jacobs, was part of teams that played in three Big 8 tournament conference championships her first three seasons, winning two, and won a conference tournament championship her last season after the team began playing in the Big 12.