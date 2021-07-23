The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests have rescinded stage 1 fire restrictions as of midnight Thursday.
“Recent rains over much of the forest have increased fuel moisture and lessened, but not eliminated, the threat of wildland fire danger, allowing restrictions to be lifted,” the forest service said in a press release.
With the restrictions lifted, campers can have campfires outside of established campground and recreation sites, according to the release.
The stage 1 restrictions have been in place since June 24.
Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Edwards said in the release that the forests could go back into stage 1 restrictions if conditions dry out.
Those visiting the forests should still be mindful of their actions and surroundings, according to the release, and practice smart wildfire prevention behavior.
“I would like to remind everyone that each of us has an important part in preventing wildfires. Please use good judgement while recreating and remember we all have a reason to care for our public lands. Enjoy your time on the GMUG,” Edwards said.
Unincorporated Mesa County is still under stage 1 restrictions.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said the higher elevation places tend to come down from their restrictions before the lower elevation areas, and the fire restriction situation is assessed by the Sheriff’s Office on a weekly basis.
The lower elevations have seen some rain in recent weeks, but not nearly as much as the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
The monsoonal moisture pattern will likely experience a small downturn this weekend, but ramp back up next week, NWS Grand Junction meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said.
Storms will be possible every day for at least the next few days.
“The potential is there,” Aleksa said. “If you look outside your window you’ll see healthy storms that are dumping rain.
Stage 1 restrictions were also rescinded at midnight Thursday at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.