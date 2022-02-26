The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment on area logging and other vegetation management treatments planned for the next few years as part of a longer-term effort to combat challenges such as beetle infestation and declines in aspen stands.
The projects are spread widely across the jointly managed Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, and include several projects on the Grand Mesa.
The projects fall under the longer-term Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response, or SBEADMR, project that covers all three forests, and also under a vegetation management plan specific to Taylor Park within the Gunnison Ranger District. According to a Forest Service news release, the SBEADMR and Taylor Park initiatives both respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to deal with stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease.
The rescue project was launched in 2016 by the Forest Service after about 40% of spruce and aspen stands in the three forests had been affected by spruce beetle outbreaks and sudden aspen decline. The project envisions up to 60,000 acres of commercial forest treatments and another 60,000 acres of noncommercial treatments over eight to 12 years.
Through October 2020, more than 16,000 acres of timber sales had been awarded under the project. It makes use of an adaptive implementation approach that includes monitoring of treatment results, modifying subsequent actions as warranted and providing multiple opportunities for public engagement.
Among the currently planned projects are these on the Grand Mesa:
n A 670-acre timber sale project to be implemented this year northwest of Leon Peak.
n The 170-acre Kiwanis Camp fuel reduction project this year south of Mesa, involving treatment to reduce fire danger and promote expansion of aspen groves;
n A 450-acre commercial project removing hazardous trees in the Overland Ditch area, to be implemented in 2022-23;
n A 2024 timber sale project north of Cedaredge involving a not-yet-determined amount of acreage;
n• A 721-acre commercial project southwest of Leon Peak in 2023.