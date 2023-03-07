Hazen Shideler, 3, is excited to take his new off-road vehicle for a ride at the Go Baby Go event Saturday at Colorado Mesa University. Students at CMU and pediatric therapists from Family Health West worked together with other groups to provide six children with mobility impairments and developmental delays a chance to “drive” their modified vehicles. Salem Payton, 2, drove a bright pink VW bug with her name on the hood, below. For more photos, see page 3A.
Jace Williams, 2, was decked out in a checkered flag outfit as he checked out the door on his new ride during the Go Baby Go event Saturday at Colorado Mesa University. Jace was also entertained by people blowing bubbles, above.
Hazen Shideler, 3, prepares to take a ride at the Go Baby Go event at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday.
Salem Payton, 2, getting fitted into the bright pink VW bug car on Saturday at the Go Baby Go event.
Mateo Mastrud rides his new “off-road” vehicle down the halls of Confluence Hall at Colorado Mesa University during the Go Baby Go event on Saturday.
Colorado Mesa University hosted its fourth annual Go Baby Go event on Saturday.
The event at Confluence Hall brought together CMU faculty and students, in collaboration with Family Health West Foundation and FHW Pediatric Rehabilitation, to provide six children with mobility impairments or other developmental delays with the gift of mobility for the day.
More than 50 CMU students and 10 FHW pediatric therapists worked together to give the children the opportunity to “drive” a tiny vehicle designed by CMU students.
“Our students exercise creativity when adapting the cars,” said Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Sarah Lanci in a news release. She is the CMU Go Baby Go event coordinator.
She said one team 3D printed gears and welded a structure together to adapt a part of their car. “They find elegant mechanical solutions to complex people problems.”
CMU teams were comprised of engineering students and students from other disciplines, including business, psychology, computer science and teacher education.
“I volunteered to invest my time in this project because all kids should have an opportunity to move with their peers,” freshman mechanical engineering student Jacqueline Linn said in the release. “This project was especially important to me because my career goals include creating better prosthetics and braces for (people) who don’t have optimal limb function.”
Students worked together adapting the car to the needs of the child. They rewired foot controls and hand buttons, added remote parent steering and rewired and moved the master controls to the back of the vehicle.
The Go Baby Go event is a national program that offers children the chance to experience the world in a new way, while teaching self-confidence, problem solving skills, motor development, play skills and social interactions.