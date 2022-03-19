Efforts to improve access and better connect the Clifton neighborhood got a boost from Great Outdoors Colorado in the form of a six-figure grant.
GOCO, which uses funds in part from the Colorado Lottery to support outdoor projects in the state, announced a $147,300 grant to Mesa County for the Clifton Community Commons. The grant is to help fund a vision and action plan for the project.
This visioning grant is part of GOCO’s Centennial Program, according to the news release announcing the award. That program aims to help partners plan for future “once-in-a-generation projects.”
For Clifton, that project involves looking at ways to connect and enhance existing schools, parks and access to the riverfront while also exploring ways to add open spaces. It also will explore the potential for a path for the Colorado Riverfront Trail to continue from Clifton on to Palisade.
“This grant will help us transform input to action,” Jeff Kuhr, executive director at Mesa County Public Health, said in the release. County Health will lead the project. “Clifton Community Outreach, a resident action group, conducted hundreds of surveys and interviews with Clifton residents of all ages during 2020 and asked them about priorities for change. Respondents’ main concerns included unsafe streets and lack of infrastructure (44%), lack of safe things for kids to do (43%), and unsafe parks (38%).”
According to the release, GOCO has invested more than $46.5 million in projects in Mesa County and conserved 18,304 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported the Palisade Plunge, the Lunch Loops trail system, Las Colonias Park, the conservation of Johnson Ranch, and the Nisley playground, among other projects.