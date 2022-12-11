Mesa County stewardship projects got a boost Friday when Great Outdoors Colorado announced $387,000 in grant funding to aid in local conservation efforts.
The bulk of that, $300,000, is going to Mesa County Public Health to employ a four-person crew to work on local natural resource projects, according to a news release from GOCO.
Another $50,000 will help conserve the Flying Triangle Ranch and $37,900 is going to the Colorado West Land Trust’s Pinyon Mesa headwaters restoration project, which is in its third year.
“We are grateful for the GOCO funding that directly supports this crew and hope the next iteration of their work will more broadly support our community partners in a variety of natural resource management realms,” Ross Mittelman, Mesa County Public Health trails coordinator, said in the release.
The funding allows Public Health to maintain that four-person team for three years, during which they are expected to take on additional restoration and habitat management projects including assisting in the Colorado West Land Trust’s Monument Connector Trail restoration project, riparian habitat improvement with Rivers Edge West and campground and facilities maintenance during shoulder seasons.
In 2021, the crew maintained 273 drainages, installed 310 drainages and 82 water bars, closed 5,074 feet of social trails and revegetated 4,304 square feet of land, according to the release.
The $50,000 grant for the Flying Triangle Ranch is helping to cover the transaction costs associated with a Colorado West Land Trust conservation easement for 1,754 acres of land in the Plateau Valley area.
The final grant supports partnership between the Western Colorado Conservation Corps to contribute to the multi-year Pinyon Mesa headwaters restoration.
Crews will remove 1.7 miles of fence, apply native grass seeds and remove invasive vegetation from 21 acres of river corridors and meadows in the area.
To date, GOCO has provided more than $48.1 million in project funding in Mesa County which includes efforts like the Colorado Riverfront Trail, restoration of Riverbend Park in Palisade, Highline Lake State Park, and Las Colonias Park. The funding is generated by Colorado Lottery sales.