PEA GREEN –– Robert Anders figures the grass –– and darn near everything else –– is a bit greener in Pea Green.
That’s why the 74-year-old Montrose County resident decided to return to his childhood home five years ago. Pea Green, the literal “wide spot in the road,” is situated in an idyllic rural setting 15 miles southwest of Delta. Fields of Olathe sweet corn surround the town. The now snowcapped and spectacular San Juan Mountains loom in the distance.
If you pass by on Colorado Highway 348 and you blink, you’ll miss the Community Center, the historic schoolhouse and the general store, not to mention the assortment of antiques, collectibles and junk, and old vehicles with flat tires scattered outside the store.
Tying together the intersection of Highway 348 and Banner Road is that peculiar shade of green, pea green to be exact, coloring the buildings.
The story goes that at one point in the distant past, community members poured a mixture of leftover paint into a bucket and sloshed it on everything. Hence, the hamlet’s endearing moniker.
Anders said his great-grandparents “homesteaded here in the early 1890s.” He and his brothers were the fourth generation to attend the elementary school built in 1912. Pupils ate hot meals daily in the nearby Community Center for 30 cents.
“And every kid ate,” said Anders, even if they were unable to pay.
He pages through fond memories as though flipping through an old scrapbook, recalling school plays on the center’s stage and yearly Christmas parties when every child “got something, candy or fruit or such.”
“My grandfather helped build the Community Center” in 1927, he said, and it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At one time, it was famous for its Saturday night dances, Andres said.
“There was a strict rule: no drinking inside.” But that didn’t stop the revelers from “having their alcohol outside in the parking lot,” he said with a laugh.
Still the setting for weddings and funerals, the building recently was repainted pea green, naturally.
The unincorporated town, also referred to as Pea Green Corner, claims about 150 families in a 4-mile radius of the intersection, Anders estimates.
Pea Green Store was built in the 1930s. While no longer open for business, it beckons crowds each spring and fall for a regional vintage and antiques fair known as Pickin’ at the Pea. Folks come from near and far to search through the treasures, enjoy food vendors and listen to live music.
Anders fosters warm feelings for that store as well. His parents, Robert and JoAnn, bought it in 1966 and operated it for 18 years.
Customers bought their groceries and supplies on credit and settled their debts at the end of each month, Anders said, “and my parents rarely went unpaid by anyone.” Many of the farm workers were migrants, and “if a worker had a family emergency in Mexico, my parents would lend them money to travel, not knowing if they would ever see that person or their money again.
“And they never lost a dime,” he said, exuding pride in how his community reaches out to one another, then and now.
Some modern-day changes may be in store for Pea Green since a woman from Denver recently purchased the empty schoolhouse, swaddled in a lush lawn and towering trees with trunks the circumference of tractor tires.
She plans to convert it into an Airbnb, Anders said. It seems she wants out of the big city and plans to live in a home close by the school, he said.
No doubt the folks of Pea Green will extend a hearty welcome to this newcomer seeking a quiet, peaceful existence like theirs.
If this new property owner happens to enjoy reading for relaxation, she’ll find any number of tomes in a little lending library a stone’s throw from the schoolhouse. The wooden structure sits right outside the Community Center, inviting anyone to stop and browse. A couple of smiling scarecrows give it an autumn vibe.
Like Anders said, this is a community that takes care of its own.