A young golden eagle was released Monday afternoon by Colorado Parks and Wildlife at the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park-Island Acres Section after a five-month rehabilitation effort.
The eagle, which had been discovered near the roller dam in early September, was a fledgling and was not able to fly yet.
District Wildlife Manager Albert Romero said the bird was taken to Arrowhead Veterinary Hospital in Fruita, where it was examined and rehabilitation was recommended.
“Back in (September), this eagle was a fledgling,” Romero said. “It wasn’t acting the way an eagle should. We were concerned about potential injuries, so we ended up taking it to a rehab facility. Now it was ready to be released.”
Romero said people will often call to report birds, especially raptors, that are not flying or are acting strangely.
He said in most instances the birds are not in distress and will fly away on their own if given time. Rehabilitating a large raptor like this golden eagle is relatively uncommon.
“Oftentimes, what happens is they’re not flying because they just ate so much they’re just trying to metabolise that before they can fly,” Romero said. “We get called often on those, especially in the spring and summer, but more often than not, we can just leave them alone and they’ll be fine.”
When a bird does need rehabilitation, the process can vary in length depending on the animal’s needs and the condition it was found in, Romero said. In the case of this golden eagle, he said a lot of the process was about getting it to the point where it was strong enough to survive and feed itself.
On Monday, the day had come that the eagle was ready to return to the wild. Volunteers set the large carrier on a table and opened the door.
Nothing happened at first, but the eagle soon left the carrier. Hopping out, it spread its wings wide and, with a few powerful flaps, the bird took flight and left the park, settling in over the Colorado River. A few minutes later, it soared and glided off.
It was an exciting day for everyone who had been part of the rehabilitation project.
“That’s one of the reasons we get into this job, at least for me,” Romero said. “Anybody within Parks and Wildlife, we have an attachment to the natural resources in one way or the other. My being in wildlife and being a wildlife officer, I like to see this kind of stuff happen.”
Among the people gathered to watch the bird return to the wild was Annie Carpenter, a Colorado Mesa University student interning with Parks and Wildlife. She said she has learned a lot through the internship and that staff will often include interns in this type of activity.
“It’s just a really cool experience to get to see it so up close and personal and getting to learn more about the process of the bird being rescued and then getting to see it released,” Carpenter said.