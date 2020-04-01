Please leave the flagsticks in the cup. No need to rake the sand after you hit out of the bunker — the rakes have been put away, so smooth it out best you can with your foot.
Anything area golf courses can do to limit contact but still allow players on the course is being done during the coronavirus outbreak. Although Colorado is under a stay-at-home order until April 11, golf courses are allowed to operate as long as players abide by some additional rules.
The municipal courses at Lincoln Park and Tiara Rado are open, but are not allowing carts.
Jay Valentine, who oversees golf for the City of Grand Junction, said he studied the stay-at-home order to see if the courses could remain open. The order encourages walking, which is why the carts are parked.
“Six feet away is inherent to golf because if not, you’ll get hit by a club,” Valentine said. “We’re not allowing any carts out because I want to stick to what the order says, and it says walking. We can play golf if you want to walk and maintain the social distancing. That happens anyway.”
At Bookcliff Country Club, tee times between groups has been extended to 15 minutes, helping players keep their distance. Foursomes are still allowed, and the club is urging golfers to walk the course.
“We have a number of members who have their own private carts we’re allowing them to take,” Bookcliff General Manager Paul Nolen said. “But we’re recommending that if you do take a cart, it’s one person per cart unless your’e a family member.”
All carts are sanitized after they’re used, with particular attention paid to steering wheels and seats. Coolers and sand/seed bottles have been removed from the carts, anything to limit touch points.
“All the courses are doing things like leaving the flagstick in,” Nolen said. “We’ve put an insert into the cup so the ball doesn’t go all the way down so it’s easy to take out without touching a lot of things.”
Traffic is slightly down, Nolen said, but March and early April aren’t normally busy times for the club.
Redlands Mesa Golf Club is also open and using stringent cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and is asking players not to linger in the pro shop and to keep their distance from one another. Walking the course, which ranges from 4,790 yards from the Desert tees to 7,007 yards from the Monument tees, is anything but a leisurely stroll, so carts are allowed, but are returned to the cart barn to be sanitized after every use.
Food service at area courses is limited to takeout orders, and signs remind golfers to practice social distancing if they opt to eat on any of the patios. Some of the chairs on the patio at Tiara Rado were removed this week to help people spread out.
The driving ranges at the two city courses have been closed because of the multiple shared surfaces, including the baskets, the ball dispenser and the golf balls themselves.
The city courses are encouraging making tee times online, and aren’t accepting cash transactions. Golfers swipe their own credit cards, and, Valentine said, on a nice day like Tuesday, the pro shop can keep the doors open, limiting contact with door handles, which are cleaned multiple times a day, as are all surfaces.
Each golf course has men’s and ladies’ clubs, and it’s up to those groups whether they suspend play. Valentine said the ladies’ clubs at Lincoln Park and Tiara Rado are taking a break, but the men’s clubs plan to play. However, they are assigned tee times instead of shotgun starts, keeping them from all gathering at once, and the after-round barbecues or social hours have been suspended.
Another golf tradition has gone by the wayside — no more shaking hands after the round. A tip of the cap will do.
With the weather warming up, Valentine said the city courses are starting to get busy and golfers have told him they’re relieved to be able to play a round.
“It’s been pretty crowded. A lot of people are taking advantage of it as it gets warmer,” Valentine said. “I’ve actually had people comment, people who typically take carts, say, ‘Wow, that was kind of nice walking.’ ”