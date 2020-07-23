This weekend's women's golf tournament serves as one of the top fundraising events for Hilltop's Latimer House every year. As a domestic violence resource for the valley, it also continues to serve as an ideal pairing for two organizations looking to promote the same message over the course of weekend: those suffering from domestic violence are not alone.
“The financial component is obviously huge, but anytime these events come up there’s an increase in people reaching out for help and asking for service,” Hilltop Events Manager Paige Cadman said.
Latimer House officials expressed concerns in April regarding a decrease in the number of crisis calls received during the shutdown as families were forced to spend more time at home.
“In our world we want people reaching out,” Cadman said.
Crisis call numbers have reportedly since come in waves with some weeks seeing upticks and others with few calls coming in.
The Latimer House, which offers emergency safe houses, advocacy and 24-hour crisis lines to victims of domestic violence, has seen a downtown in fundraising over the last several months, according to Cadman.
Last year the Triple Play women's golf tournament raised nearly $40,000 for the resource center with over $80,000 raised over the past three years.
Cadman said over the years the tournament has helped shed light on a issue that can often be overlooked or ignored.
“Even if you’re not into golf, the tournament opens a platform to talk about domestic violence and sexual assault,” she said. “People see all these golfers coming from across the valley to come together to say this isn’t okay and we fight against domestic violence for survivors.”
The Triple Play women's golf tournament will likely also serve as one of the few fundraising events the Latimer House has not had to cancel this summer.
Western Slope Triple Play spokesperson Vicki Riley said the partnership with Latimer House has been an easy one to maintain for the past eight years.
"Its' a women's tournament and it's a women's cause," she said.
She said this year's tournament was particularly important for them to hold with the expected fundraising decline combined with an escalation of possible stressors during the pandemic.
Riley hoped they would still be able to raise up to $30,000 for the Latimer House with major sponsors FCI Construction and former tournament player Heidi Horner stepping up this year.
"She's a strong spirited woman who stepped up this year and put in a bunch of money," Riley said.
Still accepting sponsors, Riley said anyone interested in donating should call her at 970-270-6003.