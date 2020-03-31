While not all dogs like being dressed up, thanks to a donation from a national non-profit organization, Grand Junction Police Department K-9 officer Merlin has some new work attire that will help keep him safe while on the job.
The new bullet and stab protective vest is designed to provide Merlin with full coverage of his vital organs in case he's attacked with a deadly weapon. It features a heavy duty zipper closure along with a Velcro and snap system so it can be easily put on and taken off, according to the website.
Donated from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.
Merlin, a Dutch shepherd, is one of two K-9 officers with GJPD.
Merlin is handled by officer Joey Gonzalez. In a November Daily Sentinel story, Gonzalez said the two dogs "are trained to detect the odor of narcotics and trained to track (suspects or missing and/or endangered people), and they are also trained in patrol work, also known as bite work."
The second K-9 officer is Nero, a German shepherd,handled by officer Trevor Hawkins.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a charity out of East Taunton, Massachusetts provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Established in 2009, the non-profit assists law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers.
The organization has provided more than 3,500 U.S. made custom-fitted vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, valued at around $7 million, according to the press release.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950.
For information on Vested Interest in K-9s, call 508-824-6978 or go to www.vik9s.org.