Colorado got two pieces of good news on Friday when it comes to the state’s economy and employment situation.
While the state’s unemployment rate dropped again for the fifth straight month, state economists told lawmakers revenues are way up. As a result, not only will the Colorado Legislature have more money to allocate for the next fiscal year for such things as schools and transportation, but taxpayers also are expected to see refunds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights for each of the next three years.
“Wages and salaries are on the rise, and it’s not because of the anecdotal things you hear about restaurant workers’ salaries rising, it’s more broad-based than that,” said Bryce Cook, chief economist in the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting. “Digging in a little bit industry by industry in a breakdown of Colorado employment, we’re generally most of the way back (from the pandemic), but not all of the way back.”
At the same time economists with OSPB and the Legislative Council, the research and staffing arm of the General Assembly, were telling the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee the good news about the economy, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported another reduction in unemployment.
That rate dropped by three-quarters of a percent to 5.1% in November compared to the prior month, but is down by nearly 2 percentage points from this time last year. In the six-county area, the unemployment rate remained relatively steady over the month, but remained under the statewide rate.
In Grand Junction and Mesa County, that rate was at 4.7% in November, 2 percentage points better than the same month in 2020. Other local rates ranged from as low as 3.6% in Moffat County to as high as 4.6% in Rio Blanco County.
While the state’s quit rate is higher than it’s been in decades, the economists said some of that is due to people who are near retirement who have decided to leave the workforce and because many workers are leaving their jobs for higher-paying ones elsewhere.
Meanwhile, economists with the Legislative Council are estimating that revenues to the state’s general fund are up by nearly 12%, giving lawmakers about $3.2 billion more to spend in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Some of that revenue is from one-time money from the federal government to deal with the pandemic.
That increase factors in the revenues that are subject to TABOR’s revenue cap, which are expected to be exceeded by about $1.9 billion next year and $1.8 billion in 2023, money that will be returned to taxpayers when they file their income tax returns.
Still, economists say there are numerous risk factors that could impact that rosy outlook, including the ongoing pandemic, rising inflation and supply chain issues.
“Price pressures continue to mount on pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, strong global demand for goods, high energy prices and labor shortages across most industries,” the council said in its report. “Supply chain constraints and labor shortages are expected to pose headwinds for business growth. Consumer activity remains remarkably strong on goods spending, while services industries continue to recover ground.”
Members of the Joint Budget Committee said they are optimistic about the immediate future of Colorado’s economy and the Legislature’s budget for next year, but they also are aware that rising inflation and labor issues pose a potential risk, including from any resurgence in COVID-19 cases from the new omicron variant.
“While we’re all heartened to hear that many of our most treasured industries have come roaring back, we are also keenly aware of the rising cost of living in Colorado,” said JBC Chairwoman Julie McCluskie, a Dillion Democrat whose House district includes part of Delta County.
“(We) are determined to craft a budget that saves people and businesses money, and leaves more money in their pocket at the end of the month.”