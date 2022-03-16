Creating new community halls, improving mental health services and upgrading infrastructure are only some of the things coming down the pike, Mesa County commissioners said in their annual State of the County video message this week.
Because of COVID-19 and a better economy than was expected during the pandemic, the county is flush with federal and state money that it plans to use to better the lives of county residents.
The county, for example, has already identified a number of infrastructure projects that it will do with the money it and all local governments received under last year’s COVID-19 relief bill. The county has already received about half of the $30 million that was allocated, with the rest coming later.
“We have moved forward quickly,” County Administrator Pete Baier said in the video. “These dollars need to be spent by 2024, and they need to be completed, all projects, by 2026. We’re expecting to turn ground on a number of those projects this year. Some of them actually have already started. We’re wasting no time in getting these dollars out to the community.”
In addition to spending some of that money on its own projects, the county also has teamed up with some local governments, such as De Beque and the Mesa County Water and Sanitation District, to help both upgrade their infrastructures.
The county also has earmarked capital construction money to fulfill a 40-year-old promise to construct community halls in various communities around the county, such as Clifton and De Beque, two of four projects the county hopes to have done by year’s end.
“Years ago, 40 years ago, a promise was made in Mesa County to build community centers, a place for family gatherings throughout our county,” said Commissioner Scott McInnis. “In our county, we have more population that lives outside the city areas.”
Commissioner Janet Rowland said the county has already started a process to improve mental health services in the county, starting with a new one-stop hub for people to go to in finding the help they need.
The county also plans to do several other things later on, such as more tele-medicine specifically for behavioral health treatment, expanding a mental health program at Central High School to all schools, and improving its intensive case management program to help keep those suffering mental health or substance abuse issues out of the Mesa County jail.
“One of the first gaps we’ll be filling is with a mental health navigation hub,” Rowland said. “This is a place where residents can get comprehensive information about mental health services in Mesa County. It’s more than just a list of therapists or support groups. It will be a warm hand-off to make sure people get the help they need.”
Finally, Commissioner Cody Davis said the county is working to bring real broadband services throughout the county, something he said will be years in the making.
The county has received help from the federal and state governments to build out that middle- and final mile in getting usable internet speeds.
“Broadband is everything. It’s like electricity was 70 or 80 years ago. You absolutely have to have it,” Davis said. “Now, the gold standard is a gigabyte of download speed. We’re not even close to having the gold standard, but that’s our goal. What that does is it not only attracts people moving into Mesa County, but also industry because we do everything online.”