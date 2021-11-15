The Grand Junction Goodwill Store and Donation Center was hopping Saturday as throngs of customers enjoyed celebrating the grand reopening of its Mesa County location.
The all-day event offered hourly prize drawings, a grand prize drawing for an iPad, free stuffed animals, face painting, bottled water and snacks.
According to Rick English, store manager, and Harland Hobson, district manager, a ton of volunteers were on hand to help with the celebration.
After serving Grand Junction for 15 years at its 630 24½ Road location, the discount retail store started a renovation in June.
“We’ve been here since 2007,” English said. “The community has been awesome to us, so we felt it was time for our store to get a new look. With the remodel, we got more square footage to offer more selection of products to our customers.”
Hobson added that all improvements and changes were customer-centric “to give a better experience for customers.”
Renovations include a new location for the cash registers. Hobson believes this change will help promote a much faster, less-congested checkout process.
The furniture room has been given a face-lift. The store has new polished concrete flooring, new LED lighting, a fresh paint scheme, updated signage and fixtures, as well as new shopping carts.
The remodel also included an additional 4,000 square feet of retail space.
Many factors have led to the success of this Goodwill center.
“We have one of the best donor bases in Colorado with quality and quantity (of items),” English said. “That helps us serve our customers.”
The Grand Junction Goodwill supports organizations including St. Matthew’s Church, the Center for Independence and the Workforce Center.
One of the unique traits of Goodwill is to hire individuals who need assistance to be successful.
“We’re a second-chance employer,” Harlan said. “(We’ve hired) incredible people that had barriers to employment. Some are managers now.
“We are a mission- based organization,” he said. “We’re not making money for shareholders. We pour back money into communities.”
Harlan said that one of the amazing aspects of their mission is to look at “some of the stories of employees whose lives have been changed. We’ve had a lot of them.”
Goodwill is open for business from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.