Former Colorado legislator and one-time lieutenant governor candidate Lang Sias is running again, this time to be the Republican Party’s nominee to challenge Colorado Treasurer Dave Young next year.
Sias, 62, is an attorney who spent 27 years in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot and Top Gun instructor, and in the Colorado Air National Guard, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served in the Colorado House from 2015 to 2018, leaving to be the running mate to then Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton in his bid as the GOP nominee for Colorado governor.
Sias, a former independent and one-time Democrat, said he’s running because he doesn’t think it’s right for a single party to control all aspects of government, as Democrats currently do in the legislative and executive branches.
“Single-party rule in Colorado and at the federal level has produced policies that are stoking inflation and making Colorado increasingly unaffordable, particularly for families and small businesses,” Sias said in a press release.
“We are spending at unprecedented levels, without paying sufficient attention to what we are getting for our money,” he added. “We owe it to our citizens to treat every single dollar as though it were coming from our family budget. This is especially important regarding federal COVID relief funds, because we have only one chance to get this right.”
Sias earned his bachelor’s degree from Vassar College, and a master of science degree from the London School of Economics.
He holds a law degree from the University of Michigan. An Arvada resident, Sias currently works as a pilot for Fed-Ex, flying a Boeing 777, the world’s largest twin jet aircraft.
Currently, he is the only GOP candidate seeking his party’s nomination for treasurer. If he remains so, he would face Young in his re-election bid for that job.
Young was one of four Democrats who swept all four statewide offices in 2018, along with Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Gov. Jared Polis. That was the first time that’s happened in Colorado since 1936.
Two Republicans, David Winney and Pam Anderson, are hoping to win the GOP nomination to challenge Griswold, while about a dozen Republicans are vying for the right to run against Polis.
To date, no Republican has announced a bid against Weiser.