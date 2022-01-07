Unless the situation has substantially changed for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, it would be entirely appropriate for the Secretary of State’s Office to ask a court to continue her temporary suspension as the county’s designated election official, at least through the June primaries, a GOP candidate who’s running for that job said Thursday.
Pamela Anderson, a Republican candidate hoping to win her party’s nomination to displace Democratic Secretary Jena Griswold this fall, said one of the main roles of a secretary of state is to ensure the integrity of elections, including stepping in when a clerk isn’t doing the job.
Moreover, the person who oversees the integrity of the state’s elections has an obligation to do so, particularly if a county’s board of commissioners agree, as has been the case here, she said.
“I think there should be accountability,” Anderson said during a brief stop in Grand Junction.
“If nothing has changed (with Peters), there’s a legal basis for that,” she added. “I’m a big law-and-order, legal structure person. Part of the issue is holding local election officials accountable. Nothing has changed (with Peters). There’s an appropriate regulatory function for the Secretary of State’s Office ... to ensure that election confidence is maintained.”
By law, county clerks are required to complete a certification process with the state on how to conduct elections, which includes a series of training sessions. That rule says clerks must do so within two years of being elected, though Anderson would like to condense that requirement to a shorter time period.
Peters has been in office for three years, and still hasn’t completed that training, according to state records. That alone, Anderson said, is enough to require the Secretary of State’s Office to step in.
“Our first orientation (as county clerks) is, ignorance is not an excuse,” she said. “This is a real job. This is a responsibility, and you need to pay attention to that whole operation and learn the work.”
Anderson, who served eight years as the Jefferson County Clerk and another five as head of the Colorado County Clerk’s Association, said all of the things that Griswold did concerning temporarily removing Peters as the county’s designated election official were appropriate, even if she would have gone about it differently.
The only thing she would not have done, however, is use the situation to spur more campaign donations for Griswold’s re-election bid.
“This is not a partisan thing, it’s a legal structure of accountability,” Anderson said. “This is where I think she crossed the line. She fund-raised off of it. That’s not OK. I believe Jena uses that office as a political football.”
To Anderson, the job of Secretary of State is like those of county clerks: remain nonpartisan in how the job is done, particularly when it comes to running elections.
While Anderson also doesn’t have a particular problem with some of the rule changes instituted during Griswold’s watch, she believes there were other ways to achieve them without alienating some voters and worsening views that the process is untrustworthy.
A new rule to ban county clerks from conducting their own third-party audits, for example, could have been done better, she said. Griswold did it in direct response to what occurred last year in Maricopa County, Arizona, saying hers was more of a political reaction rather than one based on good policy, Anderson said.
“I agree that there needs to be limitations that honor and reflect chain of custody, whether it’s equipment or the paper ballots, while providing open and transparent access to the process of the audit, which is what we do here in Colorado,” she said. “We’ve seen counties operate a hand count or a parallel count done under the chain of custody, under the rules. Do I think it needed to be memorialized? No. I think it’s already there.”
Two other Republicans also have filed to run for the seat: Colorado Springs resident David Winey and Francis O’Donnell of Kirk, which is located south of Yuma near the Kansas border.