Both Republican candidates for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder said they would focus on helping to ensure election integrity and improving services in the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Julie Fisher and Bobbie Gross, the two GOP candidates running to replace embattled Clerk Tina Peters, told members of the Redlands Rotary Club in a scheduled debate Friday why they should be the next clerk.
Both candidates said the 2020 election was conducted properly, with Gross saying she’s seen no real evidence of widespread election fraud, while Fisher said she hasn’t seen enough evidence to the contrary to discount that year’s election.
“The real issue is, it doesn’t matter whether I think votes have been stolen, or whether I think the system is perfect, the people out there don’t think it is,” Fisher said. “So I think the most important thing we can do is make it so transparent that there can never be an allegation of anything in this county, ever.”
Fisher was named in December by Peters as her second chief deputy clerk after Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was barred from the clerk’s office because the county Human Resources Office was investigating multiple allegations that Knisley had created a hostile work environment in relation to actions she and Peters took that ultimately lead to criminal charges filed against them.
As a result of a 13-count grand jury indictment, Peters and Knisely are barred from having any contact with the office, including each other and all other clerk employees.
Gross, who currently works in the Mesa County Treasurer’s Office, spent 10 years in the clerk’s office, working first in the DMV and later in elections.
“Elections have to be transparent and accurate and secure,” Gross said, adding that anyone who is unsure about that would be invited to inspect the office, watch surveillance cameras of the elections section of the office, or volunteer as election watchers.
“Historically, the cameras are never shut off,” Gross added. “We haven’t shut them off in 12 years. They have every ballot box under a camera, all the people working in elections are under a camera, watchers are allowed in to watch the process.”
While technically those cameras were always on, Peters and Knisley ordered them turned off for a few months last year. That occurred at a time when Peters and others entered the elections office and made images of computer hard drives that later ended up in the hands of voter fraud theorists.
Those images are the main part of the felony criminal charges that Peters and Knisley now face.
Fisher said she didn’t think it would be possible for the clerk’s office to run elections for local municipalities “ever again,” something that office had done for decades before Peters took office. Gross, however, said there’s no reason why not, though there wouldn’t likely be enough time in 2023 to get that done.
Fisher also said she would not be in favor of making the clerk’s job an appointed position, rather than an elected one, but Gross said she would.
Both candidates also said they would work to improve wait times in the DMV.
When now Treasurer Sheila Reiner was clerk prior to Peters, she closed the Clifton and Fruita DMV offices because of countywide budget cuts.
Peters later reopened them, but they closed down again partly because of the pandemic and partly because of staffing issues.
Earlier this week, Fisher announced that she’s reopened the Fruita office, at least on a temporary basis until she can determine how many days a week it should remain open. The Clifton office, however remains closed, she said.
Gross said that when she worked in the clerk’s office, there used to be five DMV offices around the county, and talked about beefing up services in the satellite offices, including by ensuring there is less turnover in clerk workers.
Peters’ term in office has been plagued with high turnover, not only in the elections division, but DMV as well.
After a brief reelection bid, Peters has since opted to run for the GOP nomination for Secretary of State. The winner of the June GOP primary for county clerk will go on to face Democrat Ronald Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard in November.