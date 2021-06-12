Colorado’s three Republican members of Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to do what 25 GOP-controlled states have done: stop giving displaced Colorado workers the extra $300 a week with their unemployment benefits.
U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Silt, Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs and Ken Buck of Windsor said in a joint letter to Polis on Friday that the added benefit is prompting some people to prefer to stay on unemployment, a stance that is not supported by state labor officials.
That money is part of the $1.2 trillion COVID-19 relief plan that Congress approved in March, which provided direct aid to state and local governments and extended unemployment benefits to those who don’t qualify for regular state aid or have exhausted their state benefits.
During the height of the pandemic last year, that supplemental benefit offered workers made unemployed due to the COVID-19 public health scare an extra $600 a week, but it was cut in half for fear that some were getting more money from those benefits than they might have back at work.
“Recent evidence has shown that this benefit is incentivizing workers to stay home and out of the workforce,” the three congressional members wrote. “This benefit was meant to provide temporary relief, not be a permanent addition to unemployment benefits.”
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, where that supplemental money comes from, is set to expire Sept. 6.
Last year’s program, when workers were getting an extra $600 a week, lasted only three months.
Since May, the Republican governors in at least 25 other states, including Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska, have discontinued giving out that money, with some also ending other state or federal benefits in an effort to encourage people to return to work.
Polis and Democratic governors around the nation, however, have resisted that. Instead, Polis instituted a Colorado Jumpstart Incentive Program last month offering those still receiving unemployment insurance money a one-time benefit of up to $1,600 if they ended receiving that aid and returned to work by the end of this month.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment have repeatedly said they have no evidence that people are choosing to remain on unemployment because of the extra money.
Instead, they said the real reasons behind some opting not to go back to work is the lack of child care and fears of contracting the coronavirus.
They also said there are mechanisms in place that prevent displaced workers from refusing to return to their old jobs unless they have a legitimate reason for doing so. Earning more on the dole is not one of those reasons, they said.
Phil Spesshardt, director of the department’s unemployment insurance division, has said that it’s considered fraud to attempt to do that, and the penalties for those caught can cost them nearly all of any unemployment benefits they might get.
By the end of last week, about 3,800 new claims for regular state benefits were filed, the lowest weekly level since the pandemic began, according to records maintained by the department.
Additionally, the number of unemployed workers still receiving weekly regular unemployment assistance also is at its lowest level since March 2020, with about 38,800 workers receiving weekly benefits in the week ending May 29.
That’s nearly seven times less than the 265,000 who were receiving weekly checks at the height of the pandemic in May last year.
At the same time, less than 25,000 workers were receiving aid by the end of last month through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, created by Congress for gig and self-employed workers who don’t qualify for regular aid because they don’t pay into that state program.
That also is more than seven times fewer than the more than 188,000 workers who received that weekly aid nearly a year ago.