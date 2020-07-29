Lauren Boebert, a gun-toting upstart from Rifle who won the Republican Party’s bid for the 3rd Congressional District, is going all in for President Donald Trump, and state Democrats couldn’t be happier about it.
That’s not only because Boebert’s surprise victory over five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in last month’s primary made the expansive district an open seat, but also because she hasn’t changed any of her stances since that race.
This week, she’s been campaigning in Pueblo, Rifle and Grand Junction with John Pence, a senior adviser to Trump’s re-election committee, working with him to train GOP volunteers on how to get more votes for the president, and her, too.
As a result, state Democrats and the campaign of her Democratic Party rival, Diane Mitsch Bush, believe her views can win them the race in a district that only slightly leans Republican in voter registrations.
Ashley Quenneville, campaign manager for Mitsch Bush, said Boebert has intentionally shied away from talking about issues that matter to 3rd CD voters because she doesn’t know what they are, focusing instead on gun rights and Trump’s agenda.
“This is just another example of Boebert focusing on national, hot-button issues rather than the issues facing Coloradans on the Western Slope,” Quenneville said.”Diane is running a grassroots campaign focused on the issues, while Boebert spends her time earning favor with her pals in Washington.”
Indeed, Boebert has focused much of her attention on national politics, the Second Amendment and attacking such out-of-state Democrats as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, even saying she intends to be the conservative version of AOC and “the squad,” which also includes Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Boebert even tweets nearly just as much as the president, often retweeting his comments and praising virtually everything he posts, particularly on law and order and gun rights.
And even though the president endorsed Tipton’s re-election bid as far back as December, before Boebert entered the race, Trump was quick to embrace Boebert, calling her a “dynamo,” telephoning to congratulate her on her win and inviting her to meet him at Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day event earlier this month.
Since then, Boebert has maintained close contact with the GOP political establishment and now is a part of the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training, a major push by the Trump campaign to train volunteers in not only getting the president’s message out, but also in helping to get them to the polls come election time.
Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence and son to U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., is one of several Trump campaign staffers who have been going around the nation conducting the training sessions. He said they’ve already contacted more than 2 million voters around the state.
In an effort highly reminiscent of President Barack Obama’s volunteer campaign strategy that heavily turned out Democratic voters in his first bid for president in 2008, the Trump initiative similarly is designed to teach volunteers how to connect with voters, particularly in a pandemic.
Pence joked that it is a “community organizer” type of effort, though he prefers the term “grassroots.”
“We’re trying to build the largest grassroots effort in American history to make sure this president is re-elected,” he said. “We’re not forcing anyone to do anything. We’re actually well positioned to do these voter contacts virtually. It’s part of our democracy to make the case as to why someone should vote one way instead of another.”
Pence said the Trump campaign is well on its way to creating the largest volunteer network for any political race, and has already reached millions of voters through it. That’s only going to grow more, he said, adding that it helps to have candidates like Boebert helping to spread the same message.
For Boebert’s part, the Rifle restaurant owner says she has no plans to change her style or stance from the one she took during the primary, intending to continue to push for such concepts as “big freedom and small government,” funding police departments, helping people build their own lives rather than relying on the government and, of course, gun rights.
She said GOP voters chose her over Tipton because they wanted someone real, someone who isn’t a career politician, and she believes that same message will carry over with unaffiliated voters in the district who make up the vast majority of registered voters in the 3rd CD.
“The voters here in our district want a real person representing them, they want someone who’s not out of touch with what they’re going through in their everyday lives,” Boebert said. “So often, people go to D.C. and forget who they work for. I believe the unaffiliated voters want a genuine representative as well.”
That’s music to the ears of the Colorado Democratic Party, which is counting on voters in the district to reject her as far too extreme.
Party spokesman David Pourshoushtari said Boebert is long on rhetoric and short on knowledge of issues actually facing Western Slope and Southern Colorado voters, which makes up a district that’s bigger than some states.
“It’s not a bright red Republican seat like Lauren Boebert seems to think it is,” Pourshoushtari said. “By tying herself to Trump so much, she’s underestimating just how much Trump’s policies and failed response to the COVID-19 is really angering voters.”
Like the Trump camp, the Democrats also have their own volunteer training network, and it isn’t much different than what Pence is talking about: reaching out to as many voters as possible, making sure they’re registered and spreading their respective messages as far and wide as possible.
“While Boebert is focused on Washington politics, our campaign has had over 200 volunteers participate in trainings since the primary,” Mitsch Bush’s Quenneville said. “We’ve earned grassroots contributions from all 29 counties in this district, and 70% of our contributions have been for $25 or less.”