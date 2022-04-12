Colorado Republicans chose a slate of candidates at their state assembly over the weekend, most of whom purport to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Heading that list is Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is facing a 13-count grand jury indictment on allegations of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
Peters is vying to be the GOP nominee to run against Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat.
Still, she will face former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, who didn’t go through the party’s caucuses, but has qualified for the June primary ballot through the petition process.
While Peters won more than 60% of the delegates, it wasn’t enough to keep fellow Republican Mike O’Donnell from also qualifying, making it a three-person race. He earned 39% of the delegates.
Along with Peters making the ballot is election denier state Rep. Ron Hanks of Penrose, who won enough delegates for U.S. Senate with nearly 39%.
He will go on to face fellow Republican Joe O’Dea, who qualified earlier this month through the petition process. The winner of that primary race will face U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, in the November general election.
Hanks is known for his stance on alleged fraud in Colorado elections despite there being no proof of fraud.
He also attended the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol last year, but there’s no evidence he was one of those who entered the building.
In a unique twist, the party’s sole candidate to run against Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, current Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner, saw a challenger emerge from the assembly crowd when he raised his hand announcing that he, too, wanted the nomination despite not being a named candidate.
That person, Stanley Thorne, said during the assembly that Kellner didn’t raise issues as to election fraud, earning more than 40% of the delegates as a result.
Candidates need at least 30% to qualify.
Despite admitting that he was not yet licensed to practice law in Colorado, a qualification to be attorney general, Thorne said he expected to be allowed to under the state’s reciprocity rules. Thorne is a licensed attorney in Texas.
Regardless, the state party later declined to certify him for the primary because Thorne is not registered as a Republican voter in Colorado.
For the right to face Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, GOP delegates chose two: former Parker mayor and previous gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez, who won top line with more than 34%, and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, who won 32% despite already qualifying for the primary through the petition process.
Former state Rep. Lang Sais ran unopposed to become the sole GOP nominee to run against Colorado Treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat, in the November election.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert convincingly won the party’s nomination for re-election over Ignacio resident Marina Zimmerman, who failed to qualify for the race.
Almost immediately afterward, Zimmerman said she planned to run in the primary as a write-in candidate, but changed her mind on Monday, saying she is dropping out altogether.
Zimmerman said she didn’t want to split the ticket with state Sen. Don Coram, who has turned in his petitions but not yet qualified, something that could occur as early as today.
Meanwhile, three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination for the 3rd Congressional District, only one of whom made it through the assembly process, Pueblo resident Sol Sandoval.
The other two have qualified through the petition process, Adam Frisch and Alex Walker, although a fourth, Scott Yates, still is waiting to be certified.