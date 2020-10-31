Democratic voters continue to outpace Republicans statewide in turning in their ballots, but not so for voters in the 3rd Congressional District.
After an early lead from Democrats, more Republicans now have cast ballots in the 29-county district. But like all voters statewide, unaffiliated voters lead both in returning their ballots, according to the latest ballot return figures from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the latest data available, nearly 2.3 million ballots have been returned statewide out the the 3.7 million that were sent to active registered voters.
Just a few days ago, unaffiliated voters surpassed Democrats in returning the most, and voters in that party had been returning them in record numbers.
To date, 826,203 unaffiliated voters have cast their ballots, slightly more than the 789,595 from Democrats.
Republicans continue to trail with 634,839 returned ballots.
So far, more than 35% of the total number of returned ballots have come from Democratic voters, and nearly 28% from Republicans, with 36% from unaffiliated voters. Overall, however, Democrats continue to lead in the percentage of all registered voters who have cast ballots.
To-date, 71.5% of all active registered Democrats have cast a ballot compared to 63.4% of Republicans and 55.1% of registered unaffiliated voters.
In the 3rd CD, the numbers are somewhat different.
There, 7,062 more ballots from GOP voters have been returned compared to Democrats, and 1,784 more unaffiliated voters have cast ballots than Republicans. To date, 60% of all ballots have been returned, 73% of all registered Democrats in the district and 65% of registered Republicans.
Many of those ballots are from voters in Pueblo County, where Democrats have cast 26,047 ballots compared to 16,338 from Republicans and 17,444 from unaffiliated voters.
Both candidates in the race, Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush and Republican Lauren Boebert, have focused much of their their attention on that part of the district because that predominantly Democratic county has voted Republican in the past three election cycles when it comes to congressional candidates.
President Donald Trump even won the county in 2016.
As a result, Boebert plans to spend the entire weekend campaigning there, although she also attended a get-out-the-vote rally in Colorado Springs on Friday. That city isn’t in the 3rd District, but the 5th.
“The Democrats returned more ballots earlier in the election cycle, so it’s time for every voter concerned about jobs and personal freedom to make sure to get their ballots turned in by Tuesday,” said Boebert spokeswoman Laura Carno. “Lauren Boebert is traveling hundreds of miles this week across the district to rally volunteers and personally knock on doors to get out the vote. The campaign is seeing a lot of excitement in this final week of the campaign.”
Mitsch Bush, too, is busy with her own get-out-the-vote effort.
“Diane is spending the next several days speaking with voters in CD3, and making sure they get their votes in, while Boebert spends her time in Colorado Springs,” said the campaign’s communications director, Caleb Cade. “I don’t know if she’s run out of supporters to talk to in this district, or she is just confused. But either way, Beobert has made it very clear her priorities aren’t with CD3.”