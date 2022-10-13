Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, CO-3, right, points to Colorado State Senator Don Coram during a debate at the Sky Ute Resort and Casino in Ignacio Colo., Thursday morning May 26, 2022. (William Woody)
It isn’t unusual for candidates to bring in endorsements from friends or political allies during their campaigns for office, but sometimes they get backing from strange bedfellows.
That happened earlier this month when the failed candidate for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, state Rep. Ron Hanks, didn’t endorse the Republican who defeated him in the June primary, Joe O’Dea. Instead, Hanks is encouraging his supporters to vote for Libertarian Brian Peotter, who also is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, this fall.
Such also was the case on Wednesday for two candidates running for Colorado attorney general, Phil Weiser, and the Democratic challenger to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican who has represented parts of the Western Slope for more than a decade, has come out in favor of both Democrats.
Coram, who is being forced out of the Colorado Legislature after he was redistricted out of his state Senate seat when legislative district lines were redrawn, had challenged Boebert in the June GOP primary, losing to her 66% to 34%.
Still, despite sharing the same political affiliation and following the general tradition of endorsing the primary winners, Coram continues to be no fan of the first-term congresswoman. He says that’s the case because he believes that neither Boebert nor Weiser’s GOP opponent, John Kellner, represent rural Colorado.
“What’s more disconcerting is that she continues to lie to voters and claims credit for things she had absolutely nothing to do with,” Coram wrote in his endorsement letter of Frisch and Weiser.
“Bottom line, instead of working to represent the people in the 3rd CD, Lauren spends her time jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric that only divides this country further,” Coram added. “Naturally, Adam and I differ on various policies an issues. However, I know that he is the type of person who will come to the table and have a conversation. That is what we should expect from our representative.”
Coram says something similar about Weiser, but then goes on to chastise Kellner, saying he “has made little to no effort to acknowledge that rural Colorado even exists.”
The senator, who also is serving as co-chairman of a new group known as Republicans for Frisch, joins the ranks of other prominent Republicans who have endorsed Weiser, including former House Speaker Russell George, a Rifle Republican, and former GOP Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, whom Weiser replaced in that office.
The congresswoman said she wasn’t surprised to hear of Coram’s endorsement for her challenger.
“Don Coram voted like a Democrat, so it’s no surprise that he would endorse the liberal Democrat in this race,” she said in an email.
CHAMBER PASSES ON ENDORSEMENT, AGAIN
Just as it did back in 2020, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce declined to endorse either candidate in the 3rd CD despite endorsing every other Republican candidate in local legislative races and statewide contests, including the Mesa County commissioner’s race, choosing Republican Bobbie Daniel over Democrat Charles Pink.
“As an organization, we are committed to only endorsing a candidate that we feel is the best representative for our community,” the chamber wrote in its October newsletter about that race. “Representation based on productive solutions is a key component to successfully advocating for business priorities in Western Colorado.”
Since a recent poll came out last week showing the 3rd CD race to be a virtual dead heat, Frisch has pulled in more campaign donations. His campaign reported raising nearly $1.7 million in the 3rd quarter of this year, nearly double the $900,000 Boebert’s campaign reported collecting for that same period.
Prior to that quarter, Boebert has vastly outraised Frisch, pulling in nearly $5.4 million. By the end of June, Frisch had raised more than $2.6 million, $2.2 million of which came as a loan to himself.