It isn’t unusual for candidates to bring in endorsements from friends or political allies during their campaigns for office, but sometimes they get backing from strange bedfellows.

That happened earlier this month when the failed candidate for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, state Rep. Ron Hanks, didn’t endorse the Republican who defeated him in the June primary, Joe O’Dea. Instead, Hanks is encouraging his supporters to vote for Libertarian Brian Peotter, who also is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, this fall.