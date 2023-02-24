Several Republican state lawmakers objected to the confirmation of two recent governor appointments to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.
The lawmakers, including Sen. Perry Will, a New Castle Republican and retired wildlife officer, said they’ve received numerous complaints about Gabriel Otero of Fruita and Richard Reading of Denver. Both were appointed to the 11-member panel by Gov. Jared Polis last summer.
Otero was appointed to represent the outdoor sports community, and Reading represents the public-at -large.
Although Will said both men were “good guys,” he added that they need to “step it up” and do better.
“More and more, the ag community and the sportsmen community feel like they are not being represented on the commission,” Will said Wednesday while the Senate was considering confirmation of the two men.
“Sportsmen are very concerned about the appointments of Otero and Reading, and they feel Otero’s a sportsman rep and hasn’t shown support for hunting and fellow sportsmen at past meetings,” Will added. “Lack of attendance by both of these commissioners needs to be addressed, and they don’t feel they’ve been supportive of our hunting community or the North American model of wildlife management.”
Otero is a Western Slope native who works as director for equitable funding for The Wilderness Society, a nonprofit land conservation group focused on protecting natural areas and federal land.
Otero also serves as a board member for the Riverside Education Center, a nonprofit that provides Mesa County students with academic and extracurricular activities. He also is a HomewardBound volunteer and youth coach.
Reading is vice president of science at the Butterfly Pavilion near Westminster and an adjunct professor in biology at the University of Denver.
Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, said concerns about the two men are valid, but don’t rise to a level of denying them their four-year appointments to the commission.
“We had an intense hearing with these two gentlemen,” Roberts said. “They got some tough questions from both sides of the aisle in the committee. They answered questions about some missed meetings that they had, some details about their backgrounds that were in question, and they stood up. They are ready to serve, but they got a clear wake-up call that there are concerns.”
Despite the objections, the two were confirmed by the full Senate on a 21-11 vote, with Will and Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, dissenting.
A third commissioner, Eden Vardy of Aspen, was reappointed to the committee last summer will no objections.