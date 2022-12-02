The final tally, after ballots were cured and overseas votes were cast, showed Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, with 50.08% of the vote or 163,832, compared to Adam Frisch, left, with 163,278. A recount of votes has been ordered.
Whether the two candidates in the race for the 3rd Congressional District want it or not, election officials in the 27 counties that comprise the expansive district will be recounting ballots cast in the November general election for that U.S. House seat.
That’s because Colorado law mandates such a recount if the margin is within 0.5%, as it was in the race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch.
At least for now, Boebert is the designated winner because she leads by 550 votes.
“The results of the District 3 race reinforces the fact that every vote matters,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in ordering the recount. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”
Despite that mandate, Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown called on Frisch to withdraw from the race because it is unlikely a recount would alter the final results by enough to change the outcome.
Brown said Frisch could save taxpayer dollars by doing so.
“He has the unilateral power to prevent wasting Colorado taxpayer money on a frivolous recount if he would just do the honorable thing and withdraw from the race,” Brown said in a statement. “A recount will be expensive, which is why Frisch is not asking his supporters to donate to it. Rather, he is sticking that bill to the Colorado taxpayers.”
Despite criticism that has been lodged against Brown for making such a call, she isn’t wrong, at least not legally.
Under the same law, a recount can be stopped if the losing candidate submits letters of withdrawal to each designated election official in each county of the district, the Secretary of State’s Office says.
A simple concession, as Frisch did with Boebert, isn’t enough.
“Rule 10.9.6 reads: If all losing candidates who received enough votes to trigger a mandatory recount submit letters of withdrawal to the DEO in accordance with section 1-4-1001, the DEO must immediately notify the county clerk and the county clerk need not conduct the recount,” office spokeswoman, Annie Orloff, wrote in an email. “A concession is not a formal withdrawal.”
Frisch received 49.92% of the overall vote total, or 163,292 votes, compared to Boebert’s 50.08%, or 163,842 votes. That’s a 0.34% difference.
Although Frisch has conceded the race, he said he didn’t ask for a recount and doesn’t expect it to alter the results enough to make a difference.
Still, the Aspen Democrat said that if it does, he would rescind that concession and take office.
He urged his supporters not to donate money to any recount effort either to him or any other group that is seeking such contributions.
“My concession remains sincere, but had no legal implications,” Frisch said. “If, by some slight chance, there is a big enough vote swing to put us in the lead after the recount, we would be certified the winner and sworn into Congress on Jan. 3.
But the reality is we do not expect the results of this election to change with the recount.”
Brown said he is being disingenuous.
“While his media-friendly talking points say that he is not in favor of wasting money on a recount, and acknowledges a recount won’t change the outcome, and he honorably wishes to concede, his actions say different,” Brown said. “He admitted that the odds of the recount changing anything are so insignificant that Democrat fundraisers should instead fund other groups. The same goes for taxpayers.”
Recounts generally don’t result in large changes in the final tallies.
A recount requested — and paid for — by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters earlier this year after her failed bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, for example, resulted in 13 extra votes for her.
At the same time, her two challengers, also received extra votes: 11 for Mike O’Donnell and 13 for Pamela Anderson, who eventually won that primary by a wide margin, but went on to lose to Griswold in the general election.
The 3rd congressional district is made up of 26 Western Slope and southern Colorado counties that stretches from Las Animas to La Plata to Moffat, including Pueblo and Mesa counties.
It also includes a small part of the southwestern corner of Eagle County.
Although Brown also called for a hand count of the ballots for the recount, state law requires it to be done with the same tabulation machines that were used in the regular count, election officials say.
The counties have until Dec. 13 to complete the recount.