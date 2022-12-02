Election 2022 Colorado House

The final tally, after ballots were cured and overseas votes were cast, showed Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, with 50.08% of the vote or 163,832, compared to Adam Frisch, left, with 163,278. A recount of votes has been ordered.

Whether the two candidates in the race for the 3rd Congressional District want it or not, election officials in the 27 counties that comprise the expansive district will be recounting ballots cast in the November general election for that U.S. House seat.

That’s because Colorado law mandates such a recount if the margin is within 0.5%, as it was in the race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch.