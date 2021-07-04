Like branches of a swift-running river, two streams of blank newsprint merged into a single path, becoming a racing blur of color and black ink that disappeared into the metal mass of the Goss Headliner.
“I never get tired of watching that,” declared Lonnie Vincent, who has worked in The Daily Sentinel pressroom for 34 years and has been pressroom supervisor since 2007.
We were watching the press print The Nickel want ads one afternoon recently. It was several hours before the Goss would start printing the next day’s edition of The Sentinel.
The Sentinel you’re reading today is the last edition to be printed on the Goss, which is being retired after 37 years of operation here. From now on, the Sentinel will be printed at The Montrose Daily Press.
Among several reasons for the retirement is the fact that obtaining replacement parts for the Goss has become extremely difficult. Several times in recent years, Vincent and his pressroom colleagues have had to turn to machinist friends to manufacture replacement parts when a piece on the Goss has broken. Or they have tracked down parts overseas.
While it’s been challenging, it’s also been fun to keep the press operating, Vincent said, like working on an antique car.
Newspapers and printing presses have been a part of Grand Junction for almost as long as the town has existed. The first printing press arrived in Grand Junction in October of 1882, just a year after Grand Junction was established.
Edwin Price installed the press in his log cabin on Main Street to print the Grand Junction News, the nascent community’s first newspaper. The hand-cranked, flatbed press arrived by stagecoach a month before the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad reached Grand Junction.
THREE WEEKS TO ASSEMBLE
When the Goss Headliner was delivered to the Sentinel 102 years later, the 180-ton press arrived by rail in multiple pieces. It took three weeks to deliver all of the parts and install them in a new press building constructed just to handle the three-story machine.
That press building has a concrete slab that is three feet thick, which sits on 123 pylons that were driven down to bedrock. The pylons range from 20 feet to 60 feet deep.
In the early 1980s, when the Sentinel and its then-parent company, Cox Enterprises Inc., decided to purchase the new press, western Colorado was in a frenzy of development, sparked by oil shale and other energy sources. A population of nearly 2 million people was predicted for the region.
As the Western Slope’s largest newspaper, it was evident that The Sentinel would grow dramatically and would require a more modern press than the old Harris 1650 it was using at the time.
But regional growth was just one of the issues that prompted the decision for a new press. Another was a desire to improve the quality of the newspaper, in part by making more color available for all parts of the paper, which advertisers were seeking.
Equally important, foundation problems were threatening to destroy the existing pressroom, where the Harris press had been installed following a fire in 1974.
FULLY INSTALLED IN JULY 1984
However, by July of 1984, when the Goss press was installed at the Sentinel, the region was two years into an economic decline caused by the bursting of the oil shale bubble.
Still, Cox Enterprises and The Sentinel moved forward with the new press. As then-Publisher Jim Kennedy put it when the Goss was dedicated on July 26, 1984, “This is a large company with an investment in the community. We feel it’s a good community and we’re prepared to commit our resources to it.”
That $6.5 million investment – $5 million for the press and roughly $1.5 million for the new press building – could have been scaled back or even abandoned when the energy economy tanked. However, Sentinel management decided to go forward with the project, Kennedy said, thus demonstrating its belief in the future of Grand Junction.
I was a young reporter working in The Daily Sentinel’s Montrose bureau when the new press was installed, but, like nearly every other employee of the paper, I was at the dedication ceremony that morning.
So were nearly 100 people from around Grand Junction, including business and community leaders. Then-Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm spoke at the dedication. So did Charles Glover, the president of Cox Enterprises at the time.
George Orbanek, editorial page editor of The Sentinel in 1984 and later Sentinel publisher for more than two decades, recalled that then-County Commissioner Maxine Albers broke a bottle of champagne against one of the press towers to christen it.
“Who can imagine something like that occurring today? No one,” Orbanek said. But, he added, “It was a different era, before all the evanescent bits and bytes of the digital revolution have all but made conventional printing presses obsolete.”
When the dedication was complete, the new press was switched on and began printing that day’s edition of The Sentinel, a 52-page paper with a special section about the new press and 20 additional pages of advertising supplements.
Operating the Goss Headliner required members of the press crew to learn new ways of doing things, said Michael Montano, who has worked for The Sentinel for 44 years and is the only member of the 2021 press crew who was on the team when the switch was made from the Harris to the Goss.
“The Harris was easier, but it was slow,” Montano said. “We always had to stop it to change rolls of newsprint.” Printing had to halt entirely while members of the press crew manually changed rolls of newsprint.
In contrast, the Goss has what were called “flying pasters.” At the bottom of the press towers are large spindles that hold three rolls of newsprint. As one roll runs out, the next is brought up to press speed and begins automatically feeding into the printing units.
If all pages are black and white, it can produce a paper of 96 pages. With full color, it can handle 64-page papers.
NEW LESSONS FOR PRESS CREW
However, press crew members had to learn new electronic procedures when it came to color adjustments.
“On the old Harris, everything was manual,” Montano said. “I remember we had to figure how to do everything electronically” on the Goss. “We went from adjusting ink keys manually on the old press, to just pushing buttons on the new one.”
During 37 years of operation, the electronic circuit boards for the color adjustments have gradually burned out, and new replacements weren’t available. So color on the Goss is now adjusted manually, much as it was on the old Harris press, he said.
The five printing towers of the Goss Headliner are capable of spinning out 60,000 pages an hour, compared to roughly 40,000 an hour for the old Harris. And that doesn’t include the requirement of shutting down the Harris to change paper rolls.
In the busiest days of the Goss’s operation in Grand Junction – the 1990s through the early 2000s – large advertising inserts were regularly printed along with The Daily Sentinel. Then the Goss Headliner frequently ran near its top speed — around 50,000 pages an hour.
The most copies of The Daily Sentinel ever printed occurred on Aug. 31, 1997, the day that Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris, Orbanek recalled. The news came too late to make it in the Denver daily newspapers, he recalled. But people at The Sentinel scrambled to make it the lead story in that Sunday’s paper.
“Combined with our regular subscribers and single-copy sales, that day’s overall circulation was the highest in The Daily Sentinel’s history,” between 35,000 and 40,000 copies, he said.
“The press did a wonderful job that night, as it did time after time,” Orbanek added.
But now there are fewer advertising inserts and The Sentinel has fewer total pages than it did at its peak. Consequently, higher press speed and capacity is no longer necessary.
“It’s like driving a semi to commute to work every day,” said current Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton.
It’s not just Grand Junction where newspaper production has changed dramatically. In the past two decades, newspaper circulation nationwide has dropped from just over 55 million households to roughly 28 million households. Many newspapers have ceased publication or gone to online only.
When the Goss Headliner began printing in Grand Junction, it was the third of its kind to go into production in the United States. Papers in Gainesville, Fla., and Joplin, Mo., installed Goss Headliners earlier in 1984.
It’s not known how many of the Headliners are still in operation, but Goss – now Manroland Goss Web Systems – no longer manufactures them.
When it was installed, the Goss was expected to last 50 years or more, Orbanek said. “The grim reality is that the digital revolution has pretty much extinguished all the makers of spare press parts.” If spare parts were still available, the Goss and other presses like it could probably continue to operate.
The Sentinel’s Goss is going to remain where it is, in the pressroom that was built for it nearly 40 years ago, a sort of museum to a different time in newspaper history. It is too expensive to dismantle and move it, Seaton said. Some of its parts may be sold to other newspapers that are still operating Goss Headliners, he added.
For Vincent, who is retiring after today, it will be bittersweet knowing that rivers of newsprint are no longer flowing through the Goss. “I think the world of that press,” he said. “It’s been a good run. I’ve enjoyed the heck out of it.”
Sources: Author interviews with Lonnie Vincent, Michael Montano and other members of The Daily Sentinel press crew; email comments from George Orbanek; The Daily Sentinel, July 26, 1984 through www.newspapers.com; “Grand Junction, 1881,” by Al Look; “Why Has Local News Collapsed?” by Jack Shafer, Politico, www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/06/12.
