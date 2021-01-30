By the end of February, Colorado is hoping teachers and school staff will be better protected from COVID-19 thanks to an expedited vaccination schedule laid out by the state.
Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Friday, revealing that the state will roll out vaccinations for all educators — including full-time and substitute teachers, child-care workers in licensed programs, student teachers, bus drivers, school food-service workers, counselors, paraprofessionals, administrative staff, safety workers and other workers who provide support services offered in schools — starting Feb. 8. All educators should be vaccinated within the next 2-3 weeks after that.
“(There’s one) group that we believe is foundational to our society to function, for workplace equity and for the sanity of families with kids, and that is our educators, first and foremost for our kids’ future,” Polis said. “First of all, I hope many parents are appreciative that most of our schools are now back. Not all, but most. They’re doing it in a very safe way with layered protections, which we’ve emphasized from the start. You can do education safely with the right protocols.”
Colorado is currently in Phase 1B.1 of its COVID-19 vaccine prioritization plan. Feb. 8 will mark its transition into Phase 1B.2, in which people aged 65-69 will become eligible along with educators.
In Mesa County, however, there are still more than 15,000 people over 70 on the waitlist to be vaccinated.
“Given the limited supply, our immediate focus remains 70-plus, as we will expand as more vaccine becomes available,” said Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle.
Polis said that school districts will provide educators with the instructions on receiving the vaccine.
A letter sent to District 51 staff members was also provided by the school district to The Daily Sentinel. The letter laid out the plan to expand vaccines to staff.
“Those individuals in Phase 1A (nurses, health assistants, & speech language pathologists and any 70 and over) have now had the opportunity to register for the vaccine,” the letter read. “We are ready to move to the rest of our staff (Phase 1B.2) as soon as the vaccine is available. We will be prioritizing campus level staff getting the vaccine first in order to keep our schools open to in-person learning.”
The governor also announced Colorado’s partnership with BinaxNOW for a boost in testing for educators. Colorado is one of three states partnering with BinaxNOW, buying two million tests per week and distributing them to educators’ homes and schools. “We are offering, through the districts and charter schools and private schools, to provide a test every five days for every teacher who wants it in-home as well as an allocation where, if there’s anyone who is symptomatic, they can do that themselves,” Polis said. “The screening testing is one of the very best protocols for preventing COVID-19. It will afford our schools and our teachers the level of protection that professional sports teams and others have had as their prerogative.”
Polis provided an update on the state’s efforts to vaccinate its older residents as well as health care workers.
So far, 190,995 first doses have been administered to Coloradans who are 70 or older, meaning 34% of that population has been vaccinated. Polis hopes that, by the end of February, the state will reach its goal of 70% of that demographic being vaccinated. He also hopes that vaccinations of residents 65 and older will begin soon and that, by early March, anyone aged 60 or older will be eligible.
Additionally, 90% of moderate risk health care workers and first responders (150,300) have received the first dose of the vaccine. For frontline health care workers, 90% have received both doses of the vaccine. All skilled nursing facilities have received the first dose of vaccines and 71% have been fully vaccinated.
“We continue to have a laser-like focus on the goal of protecting 70% of Coloradans age 70 and up by Feb. 28, ending the crisis phase of the pandemic, reducing deaths by 75% and reducing hospitalizations by 40%,” Polis said. “During that time, we’ll also be able to cover many of the people aged 65 and up and also ensure that our schools are able to continue uninterrupted.”
While the governor hopes the state’s pace of receiving and rolling out vaccines will continue into the spring, the logistics of the pandemic make any time frame beyond the coming month murky.
“The reason we have difficulty operating more than a few weeks out is that we always want to keep the size of the group we’re vaccinating roughly consistent with the level of supply so that people can get it over the next few weeks,” Polis said. “We have visibility into the next three weeks of vaccine supply.
“That was one of the early accomplishments of the Biden administration, that we finally have a sense of what we’re going to get so we can plan out a little bit more. There’s some planning for the early March timeframe, but that’s going to depend on quantity, which is still a little nebulous and we’re going to have to further hone it, but for now, we’re comfortable in talking about where we are for the next few weeks so Coloradans can plan accordingly.”