At the end of his visit to Colorado Mesa University to speak to student leaders and media Friday, Gov. Jared Polis sat down with Antonio Clark, one of the founders of the local racial justice initiative Right and Wrong, for nearly 10 minutes as they discussed equity, equality and inclusion.
Clark, a Colorado Mesa University graduate and formerly the captain of the Mavericks’ football team, has met with Polis before. Friday’s meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Student Center was to clarify RAW’s aims and ensure the governor, as well as District 55 State Rep. Janice Rich, knows about them.
The first topic addressed was RAW’s initiative to help boost the number of Black-owned businesses around the state, with an emphasis on Mesa County. The group’s goal — $5,000 — has already been met thanks to a grant. However, that money might not be invested in the project until the turn of the calendar.
“We’ve got the $5,000; we just don’t know if it’s the right time with COVID and financial hardships,” Clark told Polis. “We’re trying to figure all that out.”
Polis, a businessman before entering the political realm, spoke about his own entrepreneurial experience.
“I raised millions of dollars for my businesses, but the first thousand is the hardest part, when you don’t have a business and you have to raise that money,” Polis said. “Once you’re going and you have employees and sales, then people throw money at you.”
The next topic was RAW’s efforts to boost voter registration. Clark told Polis the group was emphasizing reaching younger people and encouraging them to vote.
RAW events throughout the summer, such as the Juneteenth celebration held at Lincoln Park, have featured tents where any resident of the state could register to vote.
“Our voter registration driving has been pretty big,” Clark said.
Polis agreed that encouraging younger people’s involvement in voting is a strong cause. He noted that he signed the Colorado Votes Act into law in 2019, allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote if they’re going to turn 18 by the time of national elections.
“Otherwise, if your birthday’s on, like, Oct. 30, if you couldn’t register but you were 17, you’d only have three days to register,” the governor said. “That’s fixed and now 17-year-olds are mostly registered.”
The two also discussed the issue of police brutality, which continues to inspire protests around the United States. Polis touted the state’s response to the protests, such as the Law Enforcement Integrity Act that he signed into law in June.
The law enacts changes such as mandated body cameras, increased public reporting, restricting the use of chemicals and projectiles and holding officers accountable individually.
After that, Polis asked Clark, who grew up in Denver, about his experience as a Black man on the Western Slope. Clark said that, while most of his experiences have been average, he does feel a divide between himself and some of his fellow Grand Junction residents, especially as diversity in the area grows.
“I think it’s obvious that this is a more conservative town, so naturally, there’s a little bit of a racial divide here,” Clark said.
“In western Colorado and across the country, the trend is toward having more diversity in more areas,” Polis responded. “Areas that haven’t been as diverse are becoming more diverse. How do we make sure that everybody is part of that successful bridge a community has?”
Finally, Clark spoke about the need for more public spaces dedicated for children in the area. Clark sees the lack of activity spaces in lower-income areas as detrimental for children. More public spaces for kids have been on ballots before, but they’ve been unable to secure taxpayer support.
Polis responded by talking about the importance of public funds for community improvements. He mentioned the $30 million recreational center in Aurora, the city’s first such facility in nearly 40 years, that was paid for exclusively with marijuana funds.
After the meeting, Clark spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the importance of maintaining contact with state leaders.
“I think it’s about keeping the dialogue going and making sure these issues eventually get tackled,” Clark said. “You can’t let it all get swept under the rug like some of the other movements. We’ve had that constant contact with him. Talking to him and seeing where his head’s at, I think, is very beneficial.”