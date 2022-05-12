Community leaders, from left, Janet Hawkinson, Palisade town manager, Greg Mikolai, Palisade mayor, Peter Baier, Mesa County administrator, Cody Davis, Mesa County commissioner, Greg Caton, Grand Junction city manager, Anna Stout, Grand Junction mayor, Joel Kincaid, Fruita mayor, and Mike Bennet, Fruita city manager, gather at the State of the Valley conference to discuss issues facing the valley at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Wednesday, May 11.
Grand Junction City Manager, Greg Caton, center, discusses issues facing the valley alongside fellow community leaders during the State of the Valley conference at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Wednesday, May 11.
MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
Anna Stout, mayor of Grand Junction, discusses issues facing the valley during the State of the Valley conference at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Wednesday.
People watch on as community leaders discuss issues facing the valley during the State of the Valley conference at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Wednesday, May 11.
The elected leaders and administrators of Mesa County’s four major governments convened Wednesday to give the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce an update on the state of the valley.
One topic on everyone’s mind was housing. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said the city is looking at how to meet the needs for both affordable rentals and attainable homeownership.
“We’re currently in the early stages of developing a strategy for this,” Stout said.
Stout said Grand Junction City Council is expecting to see a resolution soon outlining the council’s goals to create 45-75 more affordable units in Grand Junction per year. Housing has also been raised as a potential use for the American Rescue Plan Act dollars the city received, which number around $9 million.
“This will be an ongoing conversation for us over the next year,” Stout said.
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said Fruita is seeing the percentage of people who both live and work in Fruita decrease, meaning fewer people who work in Fruita actually live there.
Bennett said Fruita’s workforce housing strategy includes getting existing units to be affordable and building new affordable units.
In response to the affordable housing issue, Fruita has a down payment assistance program run through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, and has also created a technical advisory committee made up of experts in housing.
“Traditional models across the country haven’t really been working long-term,” Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid said.
Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said there are a lot of people looking to move their residences and businesses into the area.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis told the crowd about how the county had allocated nearly $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to different areas around the county, concentrated in Clifton, and trying to address a child care desert in that area.
“Most of it is going to Clifton,” Davis said.
Those funds are also helping pay for a new medical clinic in Palisade located on the site of the old high school, which will be run by Community Hospital.
“We’re really looking forward to this clinic coming in, it’s been kind of a real health care desert,” Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said.
“Especially with the opening of the Palisade Plunge,” he added.
“We’ve already had a few people who have bit on that thing, haven’t made the turn,” he said.
The clinic is scheduled to break ground in about a month, Mikolai said.