To help state and local economies recover from what the pandemic wreaked on them, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International have launched a new program aimed at encouraging Coloradans to support their local retail establishments during the Christmas season.
That program, #ShopLocalColorado, is designed to help local businesses recoup some of the losses they suffered from earlier this year when the economy was virtually shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic by boosting sales during the upcoming holiday shopping season.
“Colorado’s small businesses, entrepreneurs and restaurants are an economic engine for so many communities across Colorado, and while the pandemic has created unique challenges we are resilient and will build back stronger,” Polis said. “I encourage every Coloradan to shop local this holiday season, and purchase superior growth in Colorado and made-in-Colorado products so we can support our small businesses that create jobs, strengthen our communities and fuel our economic momentum.”
According to the economic development office, there are more than 611,000 small businesses in the state, which make up more than 99% of all Colorado businesses. Together, they employ more than 1.1 million state workers, or nearly 50% of the entire workforce.
The office says that for every $100 that consumers spend locally, about $70 of that money stays local. It also helps boost employment and tax revenue for local governments.
Doing so also helps local businesses support other local businesses for such things as marketing, newspaper advertising, accounting and printing.
“The small businesses of Mesa County need residents now more than ever to shop local,” said Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. “For many small businesses, up to 40% of their annual income is derived from the holiday shopping season. Because of the Five Star designations, customers have the added knowledge that our businesses are doing everything possible to keep them safe.”
The program features tools for local chambers of commerce and other groups to promote the program, including flyers, billboards and other tools they can use.
To get the word out to consumers, the program encourages businesses to post those flyers in their windows, and use them on their social medial platforms as soon as possible using the hashtag #ShopLocalColorado.
“As a former small business owner, I know how important local participation is to business success and sustainability,” said Betsy Markey, executive director of the economic development office. “That’s doubly true today as small business owners retool and re-imagine their business models to safety serve consumers. By shopping local, our spending helps our neighbors and our economy.”
For more information or to access the campaign’s tool kit, go to www.coloradosbdc.org/local.