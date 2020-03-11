DENVER — Colorado is in a state of emergency over the coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis declared Tuesday.
That means that certain state resources will be made available in an attempt to contain the deadly COVID-19 virus, particularly now that 15 presumptive cases had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Two cases that were identified early, including the state’s first, were in Eagle County. Nationally, there are 647 confirmed cases and 25 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, no cases have been identified in Mesa, Delta, Garfield or Montrose counties.
With that declaration, Polis said that he’s ordering state government to take numerous steps in an attempt to help curb that spread of the disease, including helping workers who don’t have sick leave to be able to take paid days off without fear of losing money or infecting others.
The governor said he’s watched closely how other nations have reacted to the disease, and decided the time was ripe for a state response before things get worse in Colorado.
“The actions we’re taking today, the targeted interventions, expanding testing capacity, are aimed at using these lessons to avoid broader disruptions to our state and to our economy,” Polis said while surrounded by health and public safety officials in his office in the Colorado Capitol Building. “It’s important for me to say that declaring a state of emergency does not mean that Colorado isn’t open for business or recreation or tourism. We are. Nor should this declaration cause more anxiety or panic. In fact, quite the opposite.”
Polis’ order calls for expanding the number of coronavirus test kits available to county health departments. He said the state has about 900 on hand right now, and expects to get another 1,500 from the federal government.
He also said the state’s efforts to test more people are going to be further advanced with the announcement late Monday from LabCorps, a national medical laboratory that operates in Grand Junction and elsewhere in the state and nation, was making its facilities available for testing at a doctor’s order.
To help with that, on Monday Polis instructed the Colorado Division of Insurance to establish guidelines for all health care insurance companies that operate in the state to waive costs for testing for the virus, making it free to all policyholders, including no co-payments or deductibles.
Part of the governor’s declaration also called for offering workers whose employers don’t provide sick days the opportunity to get paid days off for people who test positive for the disease. He’s working on a program to provide unemployment insurance benefits for those people.
“The paid leave would be for the period of testing, 24 to 48 hours, but then we’re looking at additional measures around unemployment insurance and wage replacement for the positive confirmations so that people are able to make their rent and afford food if they are unable to earn an hourly wage,” Polis said.
“We feel that these steps are very important because for those who work with vulnerable populations, for those who work in food services and hospitality, for those who work with older Coloradans, it’s absolutely critical that they are able to take that sick leave if they are ill,” he added. “When those workers lack access to paid sick leave, it poses a great risk to our ability to protect the public.”
Additionally, he said that state workers who get ill, from the virus or in general, would be allowed to work from home whenever feasible to ensure state government continues to function as usual.
The governor said such measures also will help send the message that people can still go to restaurants or other public locations because they won’t have to fear that their servers or cooks have the virus.
The governor also has ordered the creation of a first-of-its-kind drive up testing facility, which is located in Denver, but is looking for ways to expand that to other parts of the state. He said such facilities will test only those people who have a doctor’s note requesting testing.
He said it’s too soon to call for such things as school closures or cancellation of large events, but cautioned older people and those with respiratory problems to consider staying away from large crowds.
One of the things he’s doing on that score is to suspend state rules that require motorists 65 and older from having to come to a Division of Motor Vehicles office to renew their driver’s license.
Current law requires that, primarily to ensure that older drivers don’t have any issues with their vision.
Polis warned that while Colorado cases remain relatively low, state health officials still are expecting numbers to grow before the virus can be said to be contained.
But he said people shouldn’t expect the government to be able to fix this.
“We all have a role to play in preventing this from spreading,” Polis said. “There’s only so much that any government can do. At the end of the day, the success of our response depends on individual responsibility. It depends on the public taking this threat as seriously as our state and local health authorities are. Our collective actions will dictate how this plays out.”