Just days after the Colorado Legislature held its special session earlier this month to address the ongoing pandemic and approved a bill to allocate $20 million to help schools improve broadband access, a new governor’s advisory committee met for the first time to discuss ways to increase internet access to everyone, including in hard-to-reach areas on the Western Slope.
Although that new Broadband Advisory Board is just getting started, it isn’t the state’s first foray into the subject.
For years now, two state agencies — the Department of Local Affairs and the Department of Regulatory Agencies — have been issuing grants to help expand broadband in places in the state that either don’t have it, or have spotty service.
Anthony Neal-Graves, executive director of the Colorado Office of Information Technology who until recently ran the Colorado Broadband Office, is chair of that advisory panel. He said the point of the new committee isn’t to take over or duplicate what’s already being done, but help coordinate all state efforts.
“What we are trying to accomplish … is create a body that will look at this holistically in terms of outcome, and drive it back toward the things we want to make recommendations on that will help us achieve that,” Neal-Graves said at that first meeting. “All of us recognize just how critical this (broadband) infrastructure is, and always has been important. The pandemic has demonstrated even more so to everyone how critically important this is to all of us.”
That holistic look is to include existing and planned public and private broadband projects to address current and future demands for five main topics: economic development, education, health care, public safety and tourism.
In October when the Office of Information Technology released the Governor’s Broadband Initiatives Report, which called for creation of the advisory board, one chief driving point was that it was going to take more than just money to get the job done.
“Over the past five years, it has become obvious that closing the digital divide will not happen simply by funding the deployment of broadband infrastructure,” the report reads. “Access is only half the battle. Broadband policies must be inclusive and support affordable access as well as digital literacy programs to enable adoption.”
As such, the panel not only will advise Gov. Jared Polis on his broadband goals, but also state lawmakers on additional steps the Colorado Legislature can consider.
Still, money has always been an issue, especially when large telecommunications companies have been slow to expand their networks in some rural parts of the state as they have in more urban ones, where there are more paying customers.
That’s why the Legislature, after years of trying, passed new laws in recent years to redirect funding toward broadband deployment, most notably in re-purposing a long-standing fee that all phone users have been paying for years. That fee, known as the High Cost Support Mechanism, was originally designed to fund projects to expand phone service in underserved and hard-to-reach areas of the state.
But with that mission largely accomplished, lawmakers decided to redirect that fee to gradually move into a new state Broadband Fund, which a special panel under the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies doles out in the form of grants.
Money from that fund is dispersed for specific projects that once unlikely entities that never before delved into the broadband world are tapping into and creating their own networks, such as the Rio Blanco Board of County Commissioners, free-market Republicans who used taxpayer funds to help finance broadband infrastructure projects in Rangely and Meeker to help their economies prosper.
Another local example is the Delta-Montrose Electric Association. Once only in the business of supplying power to its member-customers, the rural co-op has formed a new company called Elevate, an internet provider that continues to grow throughout those two counties.
Over the past several years, it’s received millions of dollars from the fund to expand its network, most recently being awarded $1.4 million in September to expand service to the North Mesa area just north of Montrose. It is already serving customers in Paonia, Hotchkiss, Orchard City, Cedaredge, Olathe, Montrose and other locations, and is targeting even more expansion in other parts of Delta and Montrose counties in the years to come.
The state’s other broadband grant program is the Department of Local Affair’s Broadband Program that is funded from mineral leases and severance taxes, which have dramatically been reduced in recent years. That program has primarily been used over the years in matching grants to local governments for long-term broadband planning projects, including in Mesa, Garfield and other area counties.
To date, the DOLA fund has awarded $42 million in grants to 54 projects since 2016, while the DORA program has doled out $40 million in grants and has committed to spend another $25 million over the next three years, according to the Colorado Broadband Office.
Currently, the governor’s Office of Information Technology is asking the Colorado Legislature for $160 million for broadband infrastructure, $20 million of which is already gone. That money went to help expand internet access to students who don’t have it as part of the Legislature’s special session on COVID-19 in early December.
Kate Sneed, legislative liaison for the office, told the advisory panel at its second meeting on Thursday that lawmakers will discuss the request in January before the start of the 2021 legislative session.
The governor’s new advisory group isn’t designed to take over those funds, but to help coordinate broadband development and deployment between numerous state agencies, including the Colorado Department of Transportation that has easement lines to run fiber optic cables, and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which has access to other financial resources to help pay for projects.
“Agencies would benefit greatly by collaborating and sharing information, leading to increased broadband deployment into communities and an increased return on investment on state-owned assets and funding,” the governor’s report says. “This (COVID) situation has been a clear indicator that collaboration within state agencies, but additionally with private industry, is key to the success of the state broadband programs and initiatives.”
Meanwhile, there are many other things the private sector is doing to help expand broadband.
Two years ago, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper decided Colorado would join with other states to contract with AT&T to create the First Responder Network Authority.
Known as FirstNet, the authority was created by Congress to build a national, wireless data network for the nation’s police, fire and other emergency services agencies, but one that also would be available for public use. That authority, a quasi-governmental agency, has already been awarded a $7 billion, 25-year contract with AT&T to expand the infrastructure needed to create the network nationwide.
Earlier this month, the California-based SpaceX won a n$885.5 million, 10-year contract from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The aim of that fund, and the contract, is to expand broadband access in primarily rural areas, particularly those that little or no access.
The contract, which would tie consumers in 35 states into SpaceX’s Starling satellite connection, covers a portion of Western Colorado, including 19,176 households in Mesa, Rio Blanco and San Juan counties.
At the same time, smaller FCC contracts from the fund also went to the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, several private broadband providers operating in the state, and Lumen, formerly known as CenturyLink, to offer more broadband service to first-time users elsewhere in Colorado.
Overall, about $164 million in federal grants have gone to more than 44,000 locations across the state since 2016, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Universal Service Administrative Co., an FCC-designated nonprofit that helps dole out federal grants for various broadband projects nationwide.