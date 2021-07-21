If a chance at $1 million wasn't enough to get people to get vaccinated, how about a $100 gift card at Walmart?
That, at least, is the newest incentive that Gov. Jared Polis and the state is offering to spur people to get their COVID-19 shots.
The governor said he doesn't expect that single program, or any other single program, to be a panacea in getting more people vaccinated, but anything will help.
He called it part of the state's "all-of-the-above" approach.
"These are programs that will help continue the interest in the vaccination program," Polis said. "Folks who would say, 'Yeah, I'll probably get it someday,' ... that's who this is geared after. It drives people for immediacy to be part of a contest, it drives people to pick up a hundred bucks if they're at Walmart."
Polis said it doesn't matter if some people in the state who aren't already vaccinated don't take advantage of any of the incentive programs because some will, and the more that do that the better.
Jeff Kuhr, executive director of the Mesa County Health Department, said he agreed, adding that while there always will be a certain segment of the population who will refuse to get vaccinated, many others still will.
And once that happens, and when enough unvaccinated people contract the virus and obtain some level of immunity through that, herd immunity eventually will be the result.
"We know some people have made up their minds on which direction to go, and in those cases it's not going to help," he said of the incentive programs. "But the difference is with the Walmart card, everybody gets something, as opposed to taking a chance in a drawing. Is there ever good enough odds that makes a drawing appealing? So, it's the odds versus a guaranteed deal."
The county, using donated money from area businesses, has an incentive program of its own. That Big Shot program is offering two weekly $500 prizes to those who get vaccinated, with a grand prize that could be as high as $90,000 at the end of this month.
About the same time that Polis announced his $1 million drawings for people who got the vaccine, the state's vaccination rate slowed tremendously. While that program may not have been as effective as Polis had hoped, it did help the state to reach its vaccination goals.
As of right now, more than 71% of those eligible for the vaccine, people aged 12 and up, have gotten it in Colorado. That despite some relatively low vaccination rates in rural parts of the state, such as Mesa County.
Here, only about 42% are fully vaccinated, a level that hasn't changed much in several weeks, Kuhr said.
Despite that, however, the number of weekly infections, mostly due to the more infectious delta variant, are down, as are the number of hospitalizations, he said.
"Our cases are continuing to be stable to declining," Kuhr said. "Hospitalizations are down. Those are the things we're really looking at."