Even though the number of new filers for state unemployment benefits fell again for the 13th straight week, and the number of displaced Colorado workers who continue to receive weekly benefits also has declined, Gov. Jared Polis is giving them one more reason to return to work.
A $1,600 incentive.
To encourage unemployed workers who may be earning more from state and federal benefits than they might if they returned to work, Polis is offering those who received at least $25 in aid between March 28 and last Sunday up to $1,600, but only if they return to work full time by the end of the month, and stay employed for at least two months.
Those who received benefits during that time, but don’t return to work until June, could get up to $1,200.
“We know that getting back to work doesn’t mean all the financial challenges Coloradans are facing just disappear,” Polis said in announcing his executive order creating the incentives. “We want to ensure that as more people are returning to the workforce, we are setting them up for success.”
The program, called Colorado Jumpstart Incentive, expects to spend up to $500,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund approved by Congress.
While the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is to disperse the money, it won’t count against the state’s depleted Unemployment Insurance Fund, meaning employers won’t foot the bill for it.
“This won’t just help Coloradans; it’s going to help businesses to have a productive workforce, ready to power our economy and comeback,” said Joe Barela, executive director of the department.
As of the week ending May 1, the latest figures available, nearly 60,000 Coloradans continued to receive weekly state unemployment checks, down from nearly 91,000 for the week ending March 20.
The governor’s new program comes at the same time the department has announced that 4,132 new filings were made by the end of last week, marking a steady decline in new weekly filings since the week ending Feb. 20, when nearly 15,000 new filings were recorded.
The department reported a slight increase in new filings by the end of last week for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program created by Congress last year to help gig and self-employed workers, who don’t qualify for regular state aid. That follows a steady weekly decline in such filings.
Polis’ program is open only to those who continue to receive state benefits. Those getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits or are on a work-share program don’t qualify.