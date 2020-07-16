Everyone in Colorado must wear a mask anytime they go out in public, Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday.
The new statewide order came only days after the governor said he wasn't considering such an order, saying he believed in "bodily autonomy" and understood why people don't care for government telling the what to do.
Polis said he changed his mind after seeing huge increases in infections from the coronavirus around the state and elsewhere in the nation, particularly in states that neighbor Colorado, and an increase in the number of local governments in the state that have begun imposing their own mandatory mask orders.
Polis has criticized the federal government for not having a comprehensive response to the pandemic, leaving a mishmash of public health orders that vary from state to state, but has done the same thing in Colorado, leaving to local governments the decision to impose their own mask mandates.
He said this new order, which went into effect at midnight and will last for at least 30 days, brings clarity to everyone that a mask is necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is just clarity that this is a Colorado value, we value our economy, we value saving lives.,” Polis said. “This is a responsible, bipartisan, commonsense step to take. This statewide mask order does not interfere or replace any local effort that encourages mask wearing. This is meant to complement that and establish a state baseline because of all the challenges of moving between jurisdictions, and a clarity of messages.”
In recent weeks, nearly 40 counties and municipalities around the state have issued mandatory mask orders, including in Ouray, San Miguel and San Juan counties, and in Glenwood Springs and Telluride.
Two of those municipalities include Aurora, where its Republican mayor, former U.S. Rep. Michael Coffman, said it’s better than the alternative.
“Before, I wasn’t onboard when the numbers were going in the right direction and the strategy was working, but now it’s different and now I’m worried,” Coffman said. “A lot of people are hurting because of the restrictions that have been imposed. If people think wearing a mask is a hardship, they need to think about the others in our society who would suffer more if we have to re-enact more of these restrictions and not go forward and open up this economy.”
Still, several other prominent Republicans in the state balked at the idea, saying it was just another example of government being heavy handed.
“Here we go again! Colorado’s Governor Polis is on the march, attacking our personal liberties while dictating from the top down,” said Lauren Boebert, the GOP’s recent nominee to the 3rd Congressional District.
“Despite a massive increase in COVID-19 testing, Colorado is doing well compared to peak infections in April,” said House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock. “Cases are down. Hospitalizations are down. Deaths are down. Governor Polis is bowing to political pressures and letting the mob rule Colorado policies.”
Dr. Rachel Herlihy, director of the state's Disease Control and Environmental Epidemiology Division, says otherwise.
“I want to focus not just on the number of cases that we’re seeing here in Colorado, or the fact that we’re seeing an increase in the number of cases in the state, but the fact that we’re seeing an increase in the rate of cases,” she said. “We’re seeing an acceleration in our case numbers. We have the potential to exceed our ICU bed capacity in the state by early September. Being on this path is certainly a place that we do not want to be."
The order applies to all indoor public areas regardless of whether it is publicly or privately owned.
Polis said the state is also putting a two-week moratorium on granting new variances from statewide public health orders, but that doesn't impact areas that already have such variances, such as Mesa County. He said that while the mask order is to last for at least a month, and could be extended, there are potential variances local governments can get after two weeks, but only if those areas have adequate safety precautions in place, and their infection rates diminish.
Since March, Polis has encouraged the use of masks and maintaining at least six feet social distancing from others, saying that's the only way to defeat the virus barring an actual vaccine, which still is months away. That encouragement has ranged from lighthearted to harsh. Earlier this week, Polis posted a message on Facebook saying anyone who didn't wear a mask was "a selfish bastard.”
Polis also said that part of his decision-making process was over concerns of hundreds of thousands of visitors to Colorado this summer, particularly those coming from such recently hard-hit states as Florida, Arizona and Texas.
The order does have some exceptions, including for medical reasons, for the disabled and children under the age of 10. The order also doesn’t apply in certain cases were people are exercising alone, even indoors, or are receiving certain personal services, such as beard trims.
While the governor has said he doesn’t expect to see a great amount of enforcement of the mask order from local law enforcement, he’s hopeful just by having it will increase the number of people actually wearing them, saying that coupled with social distancing and following other precautions should be enough to turn those dire projections around.
Still, because the order requires all businesses to enforce the wearing of masks, those businesses can deny services to anyone who refuses to do so and can report non-complying patrons to local authorities for possible charges of criminal trespassing.
He said some recent studies in areas that already have mandatory mask orders has shown marked increases in people actually wearing them, in some cases up to 80%, and a corresponding slowness in the number of new cases in those areas.
“We have a choice in Colorado, either more mask wearing and more attention to social distancing, or more damage to our economy and loss of life. That’s an easy decision to make, and that’s basically the decision that we have,” Polis said. “Like anybody who cares about liberty and freedom, I’m resistant to institute a statewide mandate, but it’s clear that at this point in time, this is the least bad of the options that we have at our disposal. It will increase mask wearing. It will decrease the spread of the virus."