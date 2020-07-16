Statewide Mask Order

Effective: Midnight Thursday

Where: In all public places, including stores, gyms and places where people congregate, such as airports and bus stations.

Duration: At least 30 days, but some areas could see a loosening within two weeks if adequate safety precautions are in place and infection rates diminish.

Exemptions:

• Individuals who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask;

• Individuals who are hearing impaired or otherwise disabled or who are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication;

• Individuals who are seated at a food service establishment;

• Individuals who are exercising alone or with others from the individual’s household and a face covering would interfere with the activity;

• Individuals who are receiving a personal service where the temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service;

• Individuals who enter a business or receive services and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes;

• Individuals who are actively engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement, firefighters or emergency medical personnel;

• Individuals who are officiating at a religious service; or

• Individuals who are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.