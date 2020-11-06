Mesa County isn’t the only place that’s seeing a huge increase in new infections of the coronavirus. The rest of the state is, too.
That’s why Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s chief epidemiologist, Rachel Herlihy, are once again imploring people to double-down on their efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding being around people outside of their households.
“Here’s the bottom line. We have now surpassed the hospitalization level we had in March and April, and we need to do better getting back to what we know works,” Polis said in a teleconference call with the state’s press. “It means wearing our masks when we are around others, avoiding gatherings of people outside of our households, physical distancing and washing our hands.”
While the governor isn’t considering issuing a new universal statewide restriction, preferring to allow counties to decide for themselves what health emergency level they should be at, his renewed plea comes at a time during rising levels in Mesa County, where it wasn’t that long ago when the county was one of only a handful with the least restrictions.
Here, health officials have announced that starting Saturday, the county will go to Level Orange, the highest safer-at-home level on the state’s risk dial and one step away from the harsher stay-at-home category, a level where none of the state’s 64 counties have yet returned.
Of those counties, only five are considered in the low or medium range in the number of two-week average infections.
“At this point, we are at the highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic,” Herlihy said Thursday. “In the past week, we have routinely seen more than 2,000 cases per day. Yesterday, there were 3,000 cases reported. The case counts look lower in the spring, and that is because we had much less testing available, so we weren’t identifying as many cases.”
Herlihy said the state’s hospitals are starting to see a pinch in hospitalizations, particularly for intensive care beds. While those beds aren’t full, that could happen soon, perhaps within the next month.
“On our current trajectory, we are projected to exceed our ICU capacity in late December,” she said. “When we reach that threshold, that means our hospitals need to surge or operate on crisis standards of care. We are headed in the wrong direction, and our health care system will be at risk if we stay on our current path of disease transmission.”
Polis said that data should be a wake-up call to all Coloradans, saying an effective treatment or vaccine still is months away, and the state needs to continue taking the virus seriously until that happens, especially with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approaching.
“We’ve become complacent,” he said. “We need to renew our commitment and resolve now to get through one of the darkest period in the history of our state and prevent unnecessary loss of life. If we make these changes during the month of November, we can be in a better trajectory for the holidays leading into a vaccine and cure.”
Currently, there have been more than 2,100 deaths in the state directly due to COVID-19, state health officials say.