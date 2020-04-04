Wear masks, and have fun with it.
Though it isn’t mandatory, Gov. Jared Polis said wearing any kind of face mask will help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and asked Coloradans to start doing so whenever they go out.
To help get people to do that, he called on them to have fun with it by making masks that are clever.
“Every person wearing a mask has an impact on reducing the viral spread and shortening this disruption to socializing and the economy,” Polis said at a press conference Friday. “So let’s make it cool. Show everybody what you’re doing. If you do Twitter or TikTok or Facebook, show folks what you’re doing to be clever and cool about wearing masks.”
To demonstrate that, Polis donned a homemade mask sporting the Colorado state logo.
Shortly after the governor’s press conference concluded, news came down that federal officials were making similar recommendations. The Trump administration guidelines, announced Friday, encourage people to start wearing face coverings when out in public and touse more rudimentary covering like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks.
Like many other health professionals nationwide, Polis said that the science has shown that even if those masks are not rated for medical uses, they still can help slow the spread of the virus.
He said people who use masks, which should be made out of some kind of cloth, at such places as grocery stores are not only helping to protect themselves from potential spread of the illness, but others as well.
“This is what we all need to do right now whenever you’re going grocery shopping or anything else,” he said. “It’s not what we chose, any of us, but let’s have fun with it and make it cool. Let’s make lemonade out of these lemons and let’s try to get everybody to show that we need to do our part with clever masks.”
In other matters, the governor implored Coloradans who are trying to apply for unemployment benefits but are having trouble doing to to have patients.
Currently, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is trying to sift though hundreds of thousands of filings. On Thursday, the department announced that it has seen a historic number of people filing claims, saying that it’s taking longer to process them as a result.
He said it will get worse, but no one will lose benefits because of any delay in filing.