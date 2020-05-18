Central High School seniors gathered outside the building that most called home for the past four years for what may be the last time for many as their graduation plans remain up in the air.
Around 50 students came out Monday for the student-organized gathering with the parking lot packed with cars decorated on all sides, mostly with the school colors of red and white.
The seniors headed west as drivers and their passengers, all wearing their caps and gowns, made their way down E½ Road cheering and honking.
“We don’t get to have a real graduation, but here we get to have one last time together,” Kamdynn Hagger said as she stood in full cap and gown with a few of her friends in the Central High School parking lot.
She called the moment bittersweet because she, like many standing on the pavement Monday morning, would have preferred to be walking on stage in front of friends and family.
The timing of Monday’s get-together was no accident, either. The seniors met at exactly 8:30 a.m., on what would have been the original date and time of their graduation ceremony. Cars were painted with red and white messages like “Class of 2020’ and even ‘‘ ’Rona Class,” giving a frustrated nod to coronavirus, as they departed for a celebratory trip around Grand Junction.
The school’s May 18 graduation ceremony, like others in School District 51 and around the country, was postponed because of COVID-19. School District officials are still working on a plan on how the official graduations will be held.
“We will certainly continue our examination of options and wait until the original June 22 date to make any decisions, and announce it at that time, as originally planned,” a letter sent last week by Superintendent Diana Sirko reads.
At Wednesday’s weekly live-streamed Mesa County Public Health community briefing, Sirko discussed plans for a drive-thru graduation option that would meet all the Mesa County Public Health COVID graduation guidelines. The school district received plenty of “negative feedback” within hours of that briefing.
That was one reason Sirko’s letter to seniors and parents made it clear that no official decision on graduation plans would be made until June 22.
District 51 ceremonies are still planned for July 10-13.
Hagger said she’d rather do
“something more meaningful” than the drive-thru option that was discussed.
Mikayla Sturns agreed, saying she hoped family members would be able to see her “walk.”
“My family wants to be there, and I want to do a ceremony at Stocker Stadium and get to experience that feeling. Get to do (the) walk,” she said.
During the safer-at-home phase, group gatherings larger than 10 individuals are not allowed, according to Mesa County Public Health graduation guidelines.
Multiple groups of 10 or fewer all participating in one ceremony, even if the groups are distanced from each other, would be considered the same activity and still be limited to 10 total people.
According to guidelines, ceremonies should be limited to students and staff and should include virtual options for family members.
The department asks schools to consider a virtual ceremony if adhering to the 10-person limit is prohibiting.
No touching is stressed by Mesa County Public Health, with any sharing or exchanging materials of any kind prohibited because it increases the risk for transmission and spread of COVID-19 and “must not occur.”
This includes throwing graduation caps, sign-in-practices, gifts and flowers.
FRUITA MONUMENT PLANS RALLY
Fruita Monument High School seniors plan to do something similar to Central High’s seniors at 7 tonight to celebrate the graduation that would have taken place.
Wearing their caps, gowns and masks, students are to travel east down Aspen Avenue starting at Civic Center Park for the “positive and peaceful protest,” as it’s stated in a press release, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
The “Student Graduation Rally” was organized by Fruita Monument seniors and their parents and is not affiliated with the school or district.
“The purpose of the rally is to take a stand and make a statement that they deserve a traditional graduation in July,” the press release said.