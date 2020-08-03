This outdoors column is going to spend a lot more time discussing grain alcohol than it is the outdoors but, then again, if you wanted advice on climbing Courthouse Mountain you’d just Google it.
Grain alcohol, long a niche market of the spirits industry — never occupying more than a few feet of shelf space at your local liquor store — appears to be having as good a 2020 as anyone can be.
On a recent excursion to climb Courthouse Mountain — which everyone should find time for — I passed a grocery store advertising in full LED splendor the availability of grain alcohol for purchase.
Eight months ago this was not the sort of product that would warrant prime advertising real estate. The Everclears and Graves of the world used to be relegated to punchline status — though, in fairness, something called “Graves” imbued with the ABV needed to down an elephant does prompt a chuckle.
The new popularity is tied to a refreshed appreciation for alcohol levels exceeding 60%, the threshold the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us is necessary for hand sanitizer.
In March, Andy’s Liquor employees told the Sentinel they’d started cutting some of their supply to use as disinfectant and news reports across the country discussed a similar run on potent spirits.
(For those with similar curiosities to my own, it appears the producer of Everclear is a privately held company, so there’s no stock price to look up. We’ll just have to assume they did all right in the second quarter.)
Apologies for ambling off trail but I’m threatening to get to a point any minute now. Whether it be for clean hands or crisp cocktails, grain alcohol’s versatility is in vogue and, as such, I’d like to add one more application to the index — footwear freshener.
For years I did my hiking and climbing in Southeast, Alaska, which made keeping boots dry and mildew free a mighty challenge. Southeast, Alaska, is peppered with boreal swampland called muskeg that will soak anything that wasn’t already dampened by the persistent rainfall.
It’s the sort of thing that comes in handy if you want your shoes to smell like decaying foliage.
But, as I learned, the solution came in the form of a solvent. Or did I solve the problem using a solution? Ask your chemistry friends.
Either way, I started misting my boots with Everclear — which also happens to be one half the ingredients required to mix a wilder turkey cocktail.
The tip was passed on to me from my friends in the Alaska roller derby community who know a thing or two about combating infectious footwear. They also know a thing or two about cocktails — good friends to have if you’re endeavoring for new uses of flammable liquids.
As for Courthouse Mountain? Those who know are already aware of that prominence’s prominence. It’s conveniently located and, at a little over 12,000 feet, falls sufficiently under the mythic 14,000-foot barrier that draws peak baggers and foolhardy amateurs.
The decreased traffic makes camping near it, and hiking up it, feel more like an adventure and less like airport security.
Courthouse Mountain is located in the Uncompahgre Wilderness outside of Ridgway. A series of county and Forest Service roads will get you to the trail head. The roads are dirt but well-maintained. Driving instructions abound, including on the Forest Service website.
Careful on the way up, though — it’s short but steep so, by the end of the hike, your legs will surely feel a burn not dissimilar from the novel spirit that keeps my boots fresh.
Tom Hesse is The Daily Sentinel’s city editor.