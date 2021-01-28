The Grand Junction Regional Communication Center received a total of 301,113 incoming emergency calls in 2020.
“Call volume was down a little bit from 2019, but it definitely felt busy with everything going on with COVID-19,” said Jennifer Kirkland, GJRCC director.
The call center reportedly received an average of 823 calls per day, with nearly half of the calls for law enforcement.
“If it’s busy, the phone is ringing every 30 or 15 seconds,” Kirkland explained.
The busiest times to call were between 2 p.m and 4 p.m.
“Generally, we have anywhere between nine and 14 operators on shift at a time depending on the time and day of the week,” she said.
Operators are on-call to respond to any kind of emergency that occurs in the community.
“They are prepared to walk callers through any medical or law enforcement emergency that they are having,” Kirkland said. “We had a number of shootings we helped people through. Nine operators were awarded the Phoenix Award, which is given to operators who successfully walk someone through giving CPR and the patient lived.”
There are 56 employees working at the regional 911 center.
One thing Kirkland was proud of from last year was the fact that they were able to train 14 new dispatchers despite some of the challenges COVID-19 presented.
When new dispatchers are hired, they spend three weeks in classroom training and work with a trainer for another six to nine months.
“COVID presented challenges with trainers and trainees being out sick and we needed to be flexible with the schedule,” she said.
COVID outbreaks have been reported throughout Mesa County, particularly when community transmission was at its highest in late autumn and early winter, including at the Grand Junction Police Department, and Kirkland admitted it put a strain on the office.
“We didn’t go down in operators. We had a series of people go out for COVID late in the year but we were still able to maintain service levels and minimum staffing,” she said. “We’re fortunate to be very spaced out here.”
She said that it would have been possible to move to working from home for Grand Junction operators, but it “makes it harder and you have to have great internet service.”
Only three call centers that she knows of made that transition last year.
“We have not had to look at that,” Kirkland said. “Our contingency plans were for separating people for social distancing. Consoles were set up in separate rooms at the rather than being set up from home.”