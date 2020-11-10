Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and the shift to Safer at Home – Level Orange: High Risk the City of Grand Junction is modifying access to public buildings to help slow the spread.
As a result, some city offices will be closing within the next two weeks. All city services will continue, uninterrupted.
The following changes will go into effect within the next two weeks:
• The Visitor’s Center is closed until further notice, starting today, November 10.
• The lobbies of the Fire Department Administration Building and Police Station will be closed after Friday, November 13.
• Orchard Mesa Pool and the Parks & Recreation Administration building will be closed after Friday, November 13.
City Hall will be open by appointment-only after Friday, November 20.
A full list of services can be found at gjcity.org.